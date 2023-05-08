For the second straight season, College of the Sequoias has produced a state individual aquatics champion.

Joshy Peters captured the men's 100-yard freestyle race to highlight the accomplishments of 13  Giants who competed at the California Community College Athletic Association's State Swimming and Diving Championships on May 4-6 at East Los Angeles Colleges' Swim Stadium in Monterey Park.

Peters won the 100 free on May 6, the final day of the three-day event after finishing as the runner up in the 50 free and 200 free during the first two.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

