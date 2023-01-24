The most heralded member of College of the Sequoias' men's basketball team delivered in the most important moment so far this season for the Giants.

Javohn Garcia, a transfer from NCAA Division I UMass, scored 11 points during the game's decisive final 10 minutes to help send Sequoias over rival Fresno City College 87-77 on Jan. 21 and into sole possession of first place in the Central Valley Conference.

The California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association state No. 10-ranked Giants (17-3 overall, 6-0 in the CVC) now enjoy a one-game lead on the No. 15-ranked Rams (15-3, 5-1) with eight conference games remaining. The rematch is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Porter Field House.

