The most heralded member of College of the Sequoias' men's basketball team delivered in the most important moment so far this season for the Giants.
Javohn Garcia, a transfer from NCAA Division I UMass, scored 11 points during the game's decisive final 10 minutes to help send Sequoias over rival Fresno City College 87-77 on Jan. 21 and into sole possession of first place in the Central Valley Conference.
The California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association state No. 10-ranked Giants (17-3 overall, 6-0 in the CVC) now enjoy a one-game lead on the No. 15-ranked Rams (15-3, 5-1) with eight conference games remaining. The rematch is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Porter Field House.
Sequoias is in pursuit of a fifth straight conference title. The Giants won the past two CVC titles on the court, and were awarded championships in 2019 and 2020 because of Fresno City forfeits.
Playing on its home court, Fresno City twice opened 10-point leads, first at 39-29 with 4 minutes and 47 seconds remaining in the first half, and a second time at 58-48 with 14:35 left in the second half.
Sequoias erased the Rams' lead for the last time when Cameron Clark (Snellville, Ga.) dunked off an assist from Terri Miller (Clovis North High) to tie the score 60-60 with 10:53 to play.
The Giants outscored Fresno City 27-17 the rest of the way, with Garcia pouring in 11 of his game-high 25 points during the stretch to propel Sequoias to its 12th straight win. Garcia, a 6-foot-3 guard from Columbus, Ohio, also had five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
Tyjean Burrell (Sacramento) scored seven of his 15 points and Miller added four of his 16 points during the game-closing run. Burrell also had two rebounds, while Miller delivered 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.
Sequoias also received nine points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal from Clark; seven points, two assists and a steal from Jose Cuello (Harlem, N.Y.); seven points and a steal from Tyree Gill (Sacramento); five points, four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block from Alex Argandar (Modesto); and three points, two rebounds and a steal from Tre'von Martin (Las Vegas).
When the Giants fell behind the Rams by 10 points in the first half, Gill, Argandar and Cuello all contributed 3-pointers as Sequoias pulled within 45-42 at halftime. The Giants made seven 3-pointers overall.
Sequoias will play its next three games on the road, at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 against Reedley (8-12, 2-4), at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 against No. 13 Columbia (15-4, 3-2), and at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 against Merced (6-13, 3-2).
The Giants return home Feb. 4 against West Hills-Lemoore (8-12, 1-5). Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and admission into Porter Field House is $8 general, $5 for seniors and students.
Sequoias is looking to extend its streak of three straight state Elite Eight appearances, and compete for the school's third state championship. The Giants won state titles in 1953 and 1982.