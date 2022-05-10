Taryn Irigoyen, former Kingsburg High School standout, had her best week as a Bulldog. In four games since May 3, Irigoyen has gone 9-for-13 with seven RBIs and her first two college home runs.
In the Bulldogs win over UC Santa Barbara on May 3, Irigoyen was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and scored a run and a double. Irigoyen’s best game of her young career so far happened on May 6 against Nevada. Irigoyen went 2-for-3 from the plate, with a home run, two RBIs and she also scored a run. Her home run gave the Bulldogs a lead at the time.
In the Bulldogs win over Nevada in game two of the series on May 7, Irigoyen hot streak continued as she went 3-for-4 from the plate with another two RBIs. She also scored a run.
Irigoyen connected on her second home run of the series and of her college career on May 8. In the final game of the series against Nevada, Irigoyen went 2-for-4 with a home run and one RBI.
Irigoyen has started 22 straight games for the Bulldogs at second base and has started 31 games overall out of the Bulldogs 52 games this season.
Fresno State ends the regular season with a three-game series against UNLV starting on Thursday, May 12 at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State. They end the season on Saturday, May 14 against UNLV in the final game of the series.