The Hanford West Huskies boys basketball team are the Tri-County Conference - Kings Canyon League champions after a 59-54 win over Immanuel High on Feb. 10 in Reedley.

The Huskies finished the regular season 17-11 overall and 6-2 in the TCC.

Hanford West earned the No 5 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host No. 12 seed Clovis High on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Hanford. A win, and they would play the winner of the game between No. 4 seed Porterville and No. 13 seed San Luis Obispo. The quarterfinals would be played on Friday, Feb. 17.

Recommended for you