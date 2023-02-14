The Hanford West Huskies boys basketball team are the Tri-County Conference - Kings Canyon League champions after a 59-54 win over Immanuel High on Feb. 10 in Reedley.
The Huskies finished the regular season 17-11 overall and 6-2 in the TCC.
Hanford West earned the No 5 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host No. 12 seed Clovis High on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Hanford. A win, and they would play the winner of the game between No. 4 seed Porterville and No. 13 seed San Luis Obispo. The quarterfinals would be played on Friday, Feb. 17.
Hanford West was coming off a 70-65 loss to Selma on Feb. 8 in Selma. Remy Barnes led the Huskies with 21 points. Jaden Haire added 15 points, while Maddox Nugent ended the game with 12 points.
The Hanford West Huskies boys soccer team finished 5-1-2 in the Tri-County -Sequoia after a 2-1 win over Kingsburg.
The Huskies are the TCC-Sequoia League championship after the win. They earned the No. 7 seed in the CIF Central Section Division VI playoff and will host No. 10 seed Liberty-Madera on Tuesday, Feb. 14. A win, and the Huskies would play the winner of No. 2 seed Ysoemite and No. 15 seed Tranquility. The quarterfinals would be played on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The Huskies defeated the Vikings on February 8 in Hanford. Joanie Bello and Alonzo Avila each had one goal for the Huskies. Ethan West added one assist.
Hanford West was coming off a 4-0 win over Immanuel on Feb. 6 in Reedley. Bello, Christian Garcia, Antonio Perez and Nick Verduzco each had one goal. Avila had two assists.
Hanford West girls basketball
The Hanford West girls basketball team earned the No. 15 seed in the Division III playoffs and will travel to face No. 2 seed Porterville on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Porterville.
The Huskies finished the regular season 11-17 overall and 4-4 in the TCC and were coming off a 56-45 win over Kingsburg on Feb. 7 and a 82-58 loss to Sierra Pacific High on Feb. 9.
Hanford West girls soccer
The Hanford West girls soccer team finished 5-1-2 in the TCC-Sequoia Divison and finished in second place after a 1-0 loss to Selma on Feb. 9 in Selma.
The Huskies, who finished the regular season 15-7-2 overall, earned the No. 15 seed in the Division III playoffs and will travel to play No. 2 seed Central Valley Christian on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Visalia.