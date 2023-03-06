It was an offensive explosion for the Hanford West Huskies on March 3 against San Joaquin Memorial.
Led by Aislynn Ortiz who went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, the Huskies scored 23 runs in a 23-0 win over the Panthers.
Karen Vazquez finished with five RBIs, while Angelyk Gomez and Adyson Owens each added three RBIs.
Kelsey Beam earned the win in the mound.
The Huskies moved to 3-1 overall with the win. They played Corcoran High on March 6. They then will play Dinuba High on Thursday, March 9 in Dinuba.
The Hanford West Baseball team sit at 2-2 on the season following an 8-3 win over Tulare Union on March 3 in Tulare. No stats were available.
The Huskies return to the field on Wednesday, March 8 against Bakersfield in Bakersfield. They then will play Mission Oak on Friday, March 10 in Tulare.
The Sierra Pacific baseball team fell to 1-2 on the season after an 4-3 loss to Golden West High on March 4.
Eli Bookout led Sierra Pacific with two RBIs, while Christian Flores added one.
The Golden Bears will play Hoover High on Tuesday, March 7 in Hanford, before playing Dinuba High on Wednesday, March 8 in Dinuba.