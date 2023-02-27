The Hanford West Huskies moved to 2-1 on the young season with a 17-7 win over Sunnyside High on Feb. 21 in Fresno and a 10-0 win over Hanford High on Feb. 23.
In the win over the Bullpups on Feb. 23, Tiamiah Ouk-Campos and Karmen Vasquez each led the way for the Huskies with three RBIs. Kelsey Beam added two RBIs, while Aislynn Ortiz and Adyson Owens each finished with one. Beam earned the win on the mound.
In the win over Sunnyside, Ortiz, Vazquez and Owens each led the way for the Huskies with three RBIs. Beam, Ouk-Campos and Angelyk Gomez each finished with two RBIs. Ortiz also had five stolen bases in the game.
The Huskies will return to the field on Tuesday, Feb. 28 against Corcoran High in Hanford.
The Hanford West baseball team fell to 0-3 on the young season following a 7-3 loss to Monache on Feb. 21. No stats were available for the game. The Huskies will return to the field on Wednesday, march 1 against Madera High in Madera.
The Sierra Pacific baseball team currently sits at 1-1 on the season following a 4-2 loss to Lemoore High on Feb. 22 in Hanford. The game was part of the Central Valley Diamond Classic.
Corbyn Warchol and Justin Simas each had one RBI for the Golden Bears. No starts were available for Lemoore.
Sierra Pacific returns to the field on March 1 against Sanger High in Hanford. They then will play Golden West High on Saturday, March 4. Lemoore will travel to play Fowler High on March 1 and then will play Sanger High on March 4.
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears softball team is coming off a 10-9 win over Hanford High on Feb. 21.
Jasmine Rincon led Sierra Pacific with three RBIs. Andrea Solis and Kennedy Usher each added two RBIs, while Jessica Valdez, Brinnon Beigel and Gabriella Valdez each had one RBI. Beigel earned the win on the mound.
No stats were available for Hanford.
The Golden Bears returned to the field on Monday, Feb. 27 against Fowler High School and Sanger West High School at a tournament at Buchanan High School. No scores were available.
They will then host Mission Oak High School on March 2, before returning to play in the Buchanan tournament on Saturday, March 4 against Dinuba and Tulare Union High School.
Hanford will play Clovis North High School on Feb. 27 and then play Buchanan High on March 4 in the Buchanan Tournament.