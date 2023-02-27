The Hanford West Huskies moved to 2-1 on the young season with a 17-7 win over Sunnyside High on Feb. 21 in Fresno and a 10-0 win over Hanford High on Feb. 23.

In the win over the Bullpups on Feb. 23, Tiamiah Ouk-Campos and Karmen Vasquez each led the way for the Huskies with three RBIs. Kelsey Beam added two RBIs, while Aislynn Ortiz and Adyson Owens each finished with one. Beam earned the win on the mound.

In the win over Sunnyside, Ortiz, Vazquez and Owens each led the way for the Huskies with three RBIs. Beam, Ouk-Campos and Angelyk Gomez each finished with two RBIs. Ortiz also had five stolen bases in the game.

