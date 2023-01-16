The Hanford West Huskies boys basketball team opened Tri-County Conference play with Two wins over Sierra Pacific and Kerman High School's. They are currently 11-8 overall and 2-0 in TCC play.
The Huskies opened conference play with a 70-44 win over Kerman High on Jan. 11 in Kerman. Jaden Haire led the way with 32 points. Remy Barnes added 14 points, while Maddox Nugent finished with 7.
They then defeated Sierra Pacific High School 74-60 on Jan. 13 in Hanford. Gilbert Maravilla had 23 points for the Golden Bears, while Lucas Sousa added 15.
Hanford West fell to Frontier High 51-49 in the Edison MLK Showcase on Jan. 14 in Fresno.
The Huskies travel to play Kingsburg High on Tuesday, Jan. 17. They will then host Selma High on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Hanford West girls basketball
The Hanford West Huskies girls basketball team are 1-1 in the TCC following a 51-41 loss to Immanuel and a 62-34 win over Kerman High. No stats were available. They are 7-12 overall.
The Huskies travel to play Selma High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18 before hosting Kingsburg on Friday, Jan. 20.
Hanford West girls soccer
The Hanford West girls soccer team is now 10-4-1 overall and 0-2 in TCC play following a 9-0 loss to Kingsburg High on Jan. 12 in Kingsburg.
The Huskies will return to the field on Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Washington Union in Easton. They then will play Immanuel High School on Friday, Jan. 20 in Reedley.