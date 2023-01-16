The Hanford West Huskies boys basketball team opened Tri-County Conference play with Two wins over Sierra Pacific and Kerman High School's. They are currently 11-8 overall and 2-0 in TCC play. 

The Huskies opened conference play with a 70-44 win over Kerman High on Jan. 11 in Kerman. Jaden Haire led the way with 32 points. Remy Barnes added 14 points, while Maddox Nugent finished with 7. 

They then defeated Sierra Pacific High School 74-60 on Jan. 13 in Hanford. Gilbert Maravilla had 23 points for the Golden Bears, while Lucas Sousa added 15. 

