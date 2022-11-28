When Allen Perryman took over the Hanford West Huskies football program in May of 2022, he knew it would be a challenge to change the culture of a program that had won just three games since 2018.
Perryman said he was up for the challenge of rebuilding the program from the ground up and bringing a football culture to Hanford West that the athletes and community can be proud of.
Perryman did just that in his first season as head coach, leading the Huskies to a 7-6 overall record and a berth in the Central Section Division VI Championship game. The Huskies, the No. 1 seed in the Division VI playoffs, hosted the No. 3 seed Mendota High Aztecs on Nov. 25 in Hanford.
The Aztecs jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead and were able to hold off the Huskies in a 38-8 win to capture the Division VI Championship.
“Mendota played a great game. They were big up front, and they controlled the clock very well. We weren’t able to get a rhythm on offense which hurt us,” Perryman said. “They ran the ball very well on offense and we’re very successful in the pass game as well. They beat us on all phases, and I take full responsibility of that.”
Despite the loss, Perryman said he was proud of how the team played in their playoff run and hopes that getting to the championship this season is just the start of something big for the Huskies program.
“I am very proud of our guys on how they fought all season. We were very heartbroken that we weren’t able to finish the season successfully, but now we know we can make it to the big stage. We were losing games in the beginning, but a lot of that was due to mental mistakes,” Perryman said. “We finally started clicking at the end of the season and that helped us gain momentum going into playoffs. Our team was so excited to be able to make it to the Valley Championship. It was like a dream come true for us. Win or lose, I’m so proud of this team.”
Hanford West was a combined 3-20 over the previous three seasons before winning seven games this season. Perryman said that he appreciated the support from the community all season long and hopes that they see that there is a new era of Huskies football being built.
“I hope people see what we are trying to build at Hanford West. Especially the upcoming JV players for next year. We had a very successful junior varsity team so I hope that will carry over to varsity. We also hope it keeps the Talent here in Hanford. There are tons of talent that comes out of Hanford, we just need to keep them here in Hanford,” Perryman said. “Just want to thank the Hanford West community for supporting us all season. We wouldn’t be where we are today with them. So, thank you guys for everything!”