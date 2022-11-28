When Allen Perryman took over the Hanford West Huskies football program in May of 2022, he knew it would be a challenge to change the culture of a program that had won just three games since 2018.

Perryman said he was up for the challenge of rebuilding the program from the ground up and bringing a football culture to Hanford West that the athletes and community can be proud of.

Perryman did just that in his first season as head coach, leading the Huskies to a 7-6 overall record and a berth in the Central Section Division VI Championship game. The Huskies, the No. 1 seed in the Division VI playoffs, hosted the No. 3 seed Mendota High Aztecs on Nov. 25 in Hanford.

