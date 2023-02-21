The Hanford West Huskies basketball team season ended on Feb. 15 following a 71-63 loss to Clovis High in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

The Huskies, the No. 5 seed, took an early lead but the No. 12 seed Cougars came from behind to win.

The Huskies end the season with an overall record of 17-12.

