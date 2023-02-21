The Hanford West Huskies basketball team season ended on Feb. 15 following a 71-63 loss to Clovis High in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
The Huskies, the No. 5 seed, took an early lead but the No. 12 seed Cougars came from behind to win.
The Huskies end the season with an overall record of 17-12.
Hanford West girls basketball
The Hanford West Huskies girls basketball team fell to the Porterville Panthers 55-42 in the first round of the Division III playoffs on Feb. 15 in Porterville.
The Panthers were the No. 2 seed, while the Huskies were the No. 15 seed.
The Hanford West girls soccer team, the No. 15 seed, fell to No. 2 seed Central Valley Christian 1-0 on Feb. 15 in Visalia.
The game was part of the first round of the Division III playoffs.
The Huskies end the season with a record of 15-8-2.
The Hanford West Huskies boys soccer team came to an end in the quarterfinals of the Division VI playoffs.
The No. 7 seed Huskies fell to the No. 2 seed Yosemite High 3-1 on Feb. 17 in Yosemite. No stats were available.
The Huskies opened the Division VI playoffs with a 3-1 win over No. 10 seed Liberty (Madera) on Feb. 14 in Hanford.
Alonzo Avila had two goals to lead Hanford West, while Jovanie Bello finished with one. Bello also had one assist, while Antonio Perez also had one.
The Hanford West baseball team opened the 2023 season with a 7-5 loss to Hoover High on Feb. 14 in Fresno. No stats were available.
The Huskies return to the field on Tuesday, Feb. 21 Monache High in Hanford.