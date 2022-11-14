The Hanford West Huskies football team advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division VI playoffs following a 13-12 win over Kern Valley on Nov. 10 in Hanford.

The Huskies, the No. 1 seed, will host No. 5 seed Avenal on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Hanford.
 

Tags

Recommended for you