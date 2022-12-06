Hanford West's Oryin Turner
 
Hanford West's Oryin Turner was chosen First Team All-League. 
The Tri-County Conference Sequoia Division recently released its All-League teams and several members of the Hanford West Huskies football team were selected to the First and Second Teams.

Hanford West’s wide receiver O’ryin Turner, defensive back Michael Avalos, offensive lineman Yandel Becerra, linebacker Brett Barragan and defensive lineman Julius Andrews were all Sequoia All-League First Team Selections.

Emmanuel Jackson IV, defensive lineman, and James Hernandez, linebacker, earned Second Team honors.

