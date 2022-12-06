The Tri-County Conference Sequoia Division recently released its All-League teams and several members of the Hanford West Huskies football team were selected to the First and Second Teams.
Hanford West’s wide receiver O’ryin Turner, defensive back Michael Avalos, offensive lineman Yandel Becerra, linebacker Brett Barragan and defensive lineman Julius Andrews were all Sequoia All-League First Team Selections.
Emmanuel Jackson IV, defensive lineman, and James Hernandez, linebacker, earned Second Team honors.
The Huskies ended the season with a 7-6 overall record and finished runner-up in Division VI.
Sierra Pacific’s offensive lineman Shawn Miller earned All-League First Team honors. Linebacker Case Nuckles and punter Jacob Cunha also earned First Team honors.
Running back Blake Sifton earned All-League Second Team honors. Wide receiver Lucas Sousa, tight end Richard Camerena, and offensive lineman Ronnie Montgomery each also earn All-League Second Team honors. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive backs Tyler Leslie and Marquis Harris earned Second Team honors. Defensive lineman Jaheim Castellanos also earned Second Team honors.