Hanford West

The Hanford West Huskies boys water polo team moved to 5-8 overall and 3-2 in league play following an 8-5 victory over Exeter High School on Sept. 16 in Hanford.

Nicholas Burgos led the way for the Huskies with five goals. Aiden Dill had one goal and two assists, while Sawyer Reis also had one goal and two assists. Ethan Rowe had one goal and one assist. Goalie Wyatt Lowe had three saves.

