The Hanford West Huskies boys water polo team moved to 5-8 overall and 3-2 in league play following an 8-5 victory over Exeter High School on Sept. 16 in Hanford.
Nicholas Burgos led the way for the Huskies with five goals. Aiden Dill had one goal and two assists, while Sawyer Reis also had one goal and two assists. Ethan Rowe had one goal and one assist. Goalie Wyatt Lowe had three saves.
Hanford West will now play Sierra Pacific High School on Thursday, Sept. 22 before playing Selma High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Hanford.
The Hanford West girls water polo team moved to 9-5 overall and 3-3 in league play after a 13-8 win over Exeter High School on Sept. 15.
Drew Black led the way for the Huskies with six goals. Audrey Cortez had three goals, while Sofia Gonzalez added two goals and two assists. Alissa Cano and Yanitza Almeida had one goal. Cano also had two assists. Logan Escalera had 10 saves in goal for the Huskies.
The Huskies will play Sierra Pacific High School on Thursday, Sept. 22. They then will play Selma High School on Sept. 27.
The Sierra Pacific girls water polo team moved to 2-4 overall after a 12-10 win over Kerman High School on Sept. 16.
Emily Peters, Avery Silvester and Jonna Bush each finished with three goals. Aly Lehner had two goals, while Meg Connelly had one goal. Andi Jones and Peters each had two assists.
Jones also had 12 saves in goal for the Golden Bears.
The Golden Bears will travel to Reedley High School on Monday, Sept. 19. They then will play at Exeter High on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Hanford West on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Sierra Pacific volleyball
The Sierra Pacific volleyball team is currently 14-7 overall following competing in a tournament on Sept. 16 and 17, The Golden Bears wen 4-1 in the tournament. They defeated Tulare Union, Lindsay, Tulare Western and Golden West High Schools. They fell to Dinuba High School 2-1 in the final day of the tournament. No stats were available.
They played Central Valley Christian on Sept. 19. No Score was available at presstime. They then will host Selma High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21 before traveling to Kingsburg High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The Lemoore High girls water polo team moved to 5-4 following a 18-2 win over Mt. Whitney High School on Sept. 13. No stats were available. They will play Golden West High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The Lemoore High girls volleyball team is 13-3 overall following competing in a tournament on Sept. 16 and 17. They will play Tulare Union on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to open league play. They then will travel to play Mission Oak High School on Thursday, Sept. 22 in Tulare.