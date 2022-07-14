After winning the Central Sequoia League championship in 2022, the Kingsburg Vikings baseball team swept the top awards when All-CSL teams were announced.
Vikings’ Houston Hirschkorn earned MVP honors in helping lead the Vikings to a 24-6-1 overall record and a 10-2 record in the CSL. Hirschkorn led the Vikings with 36 RBIs, while batting .459 and having 16 doubles on the season. He also led the team in hits and was second on the team in runs scored.
Kingsburg’s Ethan Winslow, a Cal State Fullerton commit, was named CSL Pitcher of the Year. Winslow finished the season with an 8-1 record and had one no-hitter. He also had a 1.24 earned run average (ERA) with four complete games and two shutouts and 68 strikeouts on the season.
Garret Perkins rounded out the top awards for the Vikings after he earned the CSL Offensive Player of the Year. Perkins batted .416 with 27 Rbis, eight doubles, three triples and one home run on the season. He added 32 hits and 17 runs scored.
Kingsburg also had two All-CSL First Team selections as Ethan Enns and Riley Beck were named to the First Team. Alex Villagomez, Matthew Clifton, and Adam Erickson were All-CSL Second Team Selections.
Selma High School was represented by Exodus Rodriguez who was a All-CSL First Team selection. He was the only Bears player to be chosen.
The rest of the All-CSL First team included Brandt Munger and Jace Vargas from Central Valley Christian High School. Joseph Juarez and Sam Swearengin represented Immanuel High School, while Izaiah Varela and Peyton Enriquez were chosen to the All-CSL First Team representing Hanford West High School.
Aiden Robinson and Jacob Molina from Exeter High School and Keine Prendez and Armando Mejia from Dinuba high School rounded out the All-CSL First Team.
The rest of the All-CSL Second team included Kelan Turner and Brent Kroeze from CVC, Nic Coleman and Calob Hayes from Immanuel High School and Brent Barrigan, Abel Ramos AND Chacho Landeros from Hanford West High School.
Exter High School’s Ruben Ruiz and Bryce Duncan and Dinuba High School’s Noah Gonzalez and Andrew Pompa rounded out the All-CSL Second Team.