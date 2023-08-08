Juaron Watts-Brown is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays organization.
The Hanford native agreed to a deal on July 22 with the Blue Jays that comes with a $1,002,785 signing bonus — a decent amount above the assigned slot value of $771,500 for the No. 89 overall pick in the draft.
“It felt great and surreal that a dream I’ve had for a long time was able to become true,” Watts-Brown said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep playing the sport that I love.”
Watts-Brown, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher from Oklahoma State, was drafted in the third round, with the 89th overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft on July 10.
“It means everything. I’ve put in a lot of work to get here and have had a tremendous support group behind me making all this possible,” Watts-Brown said. “I thought it was possible once I got into college. Yeah, going to college was cool, but it wasn’t the end goal. And neither is just being drafted but getting to the Majors and having a successful career.”
Watts-Brown said that representing his hometown of Hanford is a huge honor that he hopes can inspire kids in the town to follow their dreams.
“It means a lot that I’m able to be a figure for the town, and hopefully put it into perspective for other kids around the area that is isn’t impossible to achieve a goal of getting to a professional sport,” Watts-Brown said.
Baseball has been the game that Watts-Brown has loved to play since he was a kid. He loves the atmosphere of the game which is what he continues to look forward to when he steps on the field.
“I just love to compete. There’s nothing better than having the ball in my hand and it being my game to contribute to our team winning,” Watts-Brown said. “Being a pitcher, you’re involved in every play while you’re making the pitches. So being able to go out and try to get a win every time is what I love.”
Watts-Brown said the next step for him in the Blue Jays organization is starting to train and get back into pitching shape.
“For the start I will be at the complex league working out and building back up throwing wise. I won’t be playing on any teams to end the minor league season but will be getting prepared for the season coming up this coming February [and] March,” Watts-Brown said.
In high school, he was a three-sport athlete for the Bullpups: baseball, basketball, and football. He was the West Yosemite League Player of the Year in all three sports.
Watts-Brown played at Long Beach State in 2022 before transferring to Oklahoma State. At Long Beach State, he was a Freshman All-American and was also named honorable mention for the All-Big West Conference. He also threw a no-hitter as a member of Long Beach State in 2022.
While the professional journey is just beginning for Watts-Brown, he is thankful for all the support he has received so far throughout his career.
“I’d like to thank my family, friends and supporters that have rooted me on since the beginning, because [support] from an inner circle ... is great to have considering how hard baseball can be,” Watts-Brown said. “[The] job's not finished, and I’m excited for what’s to come in the future.”