watts-brown

Juaron Watts-Brown, Hanford native, officially signed to become a member of the Toronto Blue Jays organization on July 22. 

 Contributed

Juaron Watts-Brown is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

The Hanford native agreed to a deal on July 22 with the Blue Jays that comes with a $1,002,785 signing bonus — a decent amount above the assigned slot value of $771,500 for the No. 89 overall pick in the draft.

“It felt great and surreal that a dream I’ve had for a long time was able to become true,” Watts-Brown said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep playing the sport that I love.”

Tags

Recommended for you