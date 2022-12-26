Hayden Pulis took the path less traveled but still ended up where he was meant to be — Fresno State.
Pulis, a Hanford native and former Fresno City College athlete, signed to continue his football career with the Fresno State Bulldogs during signing day on Dec. 21.
“For me, signing with the bulldogs is a dream come true,” Pulis said. “I have always wanted to be a bulldog and now to have that opportunity to play for them is amazing to me.”
It has a been a long journey for Pulis since he left Hanford High School in 2020. He enrolled at Fresno State as a student but that only last a semester after he gained the opportunity to play football at Fresno City College.
“When I graduated high school from Hanford high it was a weird time as it was in the middle of the pandemic. I had originally decided to just go to Fresno State as a normal student, but that didn’t last long and by the spring semester of my freshman year I found myself going to Fresno City and training to play football for them,” Pulis said. “Now to be making that full circle back to Fresno State, this time as a student athlete, is special and really shows me how much the hard work pays off.”
In 2021, Pulis’ 6’6,” 220-pound high school frame really began to fill out, and he became a standout left tackle for the Rams.
Before this past season, Pulis was named a preseason third team all-American by JCGridiron. However, his sophomore campaign at Fresno City would end before it even got started.
He tore his right ACL in practice just a few days before the season opener. And this came a few years after he tore his left ACL as a sophomore in high school.
“This last season at City was difficult to say the least. You never want to see anyone go through a season ending injury like an ACL tear, but I believe everything happens for a reason and I will be coming back better and stronger than ever before,” Pulis said. “It’s taken a lot of work and mental toughness to get here, but the hard work is not over, yet I still have to make myself a name at Fresno State.”
When Pulis took his official visit to Fresno State in early December, he said that Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford asked him if he wanted to join the family. For Pulis, the answer was simple.
“When I got the offer to Fresno state it was like a wave of relief and happiness washed over me,” Pulis said. “Coach Tedford really made the whole transaction very memorable when he asked me if I wanted to join the bulldog family and my immediate response was yes!”
Another reason why Pulis, who will play offensive line, is excited to be joining the Bulldogs is because of a reunion with some former Bullpups. His former teammates Tyler Mello, junior linebacker for the Fresno State, and Cason Whitney, a GA are both with Fresno State. There will also be another Hanford native on the team next season as Brandon Ramirez, who is from Hanford but played at San Joaquin Memorial, also signed to play for the Bulldogs.
“I’m really looking forward to being able to play with my old teammate Tyler Mello and sharing the sideline with another of my old teammates Cason Whitney,” Pulis said. “I’m also very excited to play for the valley team as well as being able to play in front of my family and friends.”
Pulis said that he can’t wait to return to Fresno State, this time as a student-athlete, and also to continue the legacy of former Hanford High standouts who have made a name for themselves.
“It is very special to represent Hanford High at Fresno state especially in my position at offensive line. Hanford High has never had an offensive linemen play at Fresno State, and I wanted to be the one to prove to everyone that there is always a way to accomplish your dreams,” Pulis said. “I also have a sense of pride being able to follow up so many other great Hanford High players that attended Fresno State such as Juju Hughes and Tyler Mello.”