Gracyn Coleman made her mark in her debut for the Texas A&M Aggies softball team.
"Never feel pressure, be yourself," Coleman said about her debut with Texas A&M. "Hitting two home runs was honestly the best thing any freshman can ever imagine. It was amazing to experience opening weekend."
The former Hanford West standout and freshman Aggies player hit a grand slam on Feb. 9 in the Aggies' 10-0 win over Tarleton. Coleman finished the game 2-for-2 with 5 RBIs. She hit her second homerun of the season on Feb. 12 against Texas A&M-Commerce.
Coleman, a 2022 Hanford West graduate, has started four of the six games so far this season and played in five games for the Aggies. She finished her first weekend as a college softball player with a .375 average, with three hits in eight at-bats. She has two home runs, six RBIs and a double. She also has scored six runs, with three walks.
Her second homerun came in Texas A&M’s 25-0 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Feb. 12. She also played catcher for a few innings in the game.
"It felt amazing to finally be an Aggie. I have known coach ford for many years and to finally play for SEC feels like a dream," Coleman said. "Performing and playing for an amazing team is anything an athlete can ask for!"
Texas A&M is currently 6-0 and will play No. 3 ranked Oklahoma State on Thursday, Feb. 16 in the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida. The game will be shown on ESPNU at 7 a.m. Pacific.
They will also play No. 15 ranked Arizona, No. 18 ranked UCF, South Florida, and Nebraska. All games will be played at the Clearwater Invitational.
Texas A&M opened the season with a 12-2 win over Tarleton on Feb. 9. They then beat Norther Kentucky 6-1 and Tarleton 10-0 in five innings. Both games were played on Feb. 10. After a 4-0 win over Michigan State on Feb. 11, the Aggies defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 11-0 in five innings also on Feb. 11.
Coleman was named the Central Sequoia League Most Valuable Player as a senior at Hanford West in 2022. In stats for 20 games listed on MaxPreps for the Huskies, Coleman, who played in 18, finished the 2022 season with a .608 batting average with seven home runs and 25 RBIs. She also scored 24 runs and had eight doubles.