gracyn coleman

Gracyn Coleman, former Hanford West standout, hit two home runs and had six RBIs in her debut weekend for the Texas A&M Aggies softball team. Coleman started for of the six games and played in five games for the Aggies. Coleman graduated from Hanford West in 2022.

 Ethan Mito, Texas A&M Athletics

Gracyn Coleman made her mark in her debut for the Texas A&M Aggies softball team.

"Never feel pressure, be yourself," Coleman said about her debut with Texas A&M. "Hitting two home runs was honestly the best thing any freshman can ever imagine. It was amazing to experience opening weekend."

The former Hanford West standout and freshman Aggies player hit a grand slam on Feb. 9 in the Aggies' 10-0 win over Tarleton. Coleman finished the game 2-for-2 with 5 RBIs. She hit her second homerun of the season on Feb. 12 against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Recommended for you