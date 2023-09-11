It is the biggest fight of Gabriel Reyes’ young MMA career.
559 Fights 100 will be headlined by five championship bouts, with Sanger’s Isaiah Munoz (3-1) looking to defend his bantamweight belt against Hanford’s own Reyes (3-0) in the main event.
"We are extremely excited to bring the fans of the Central Valley our 100th event with 559 Fights,” 559 Fights president Jeremy Luchau said. “We’ve been eyeing this date for some time and we knew we had to put some special fights together.”
559 Fights is based out of Selma.
Reyes said that he is ready to compete for the championship.
“To live is to risk it all,” Reyes said.
In one of three of the co-feature events of the evening, 559 Fights middleweight gold will be on the line as Bakersfield Pedro Trujillo (4-2) takes on a familiar foe in Hanford’s Giovanni Ascensio (2-1).
“Giovanni will be the first of two Team Ochoa fighters to compete for titles at 559 Fights 100,” Lucahu said. “Means a lot to me to have this team, particularly on the card, since that’s where I started my mixed martial arts journey.”
"This fight card is loaded with title fights, but also some of the very best up-and-coming talent in the Valley and beyond,” Luchau said. “We also have put together a new VIP experience for the fans that I am sure will make a difference in their experience.”
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Visalia Convention Center.