Hanford's Gabriel Reyes will be in the Main Event of 559 Fights 100 at the Visalia Convention Center in Visalia on Saturday, Sept. 16.

 Isaiah Torres, Contributed

It is the biggest fight of Gabriel Reyes’ young MMA career.

559 Fights 100 will be headlined by five championship bouts, with Sanger’s Isaiah Munoz (3-1) looking to defend his bantamweight belt against Hanford’s own Reyes (3-0) in the main event.

"We are extremely excited to bring the fans of the Central Valley our 100th event with 559 Fights,” 559 Fights president Jeremy Luchau said. “We’ve been eyeing this date for some time and we knew we had to put some special fights together.”

