Led by Jacob Mendoza in the 147-pound division, Israel Sanchez in the 162-pound division and Brody Pulis in the 197-pound weight class, the Hanford High boys wrestling team captured the West Yosemite League championship.
Bullpups girls wrestlers Ariel Reyes in the 118-pound weight class and Emily Urbieta in the 139-pound weight class were also individual WYL champions.
Members of the Hanford High boys team are (weight class listed first): 108 Makai VaNatta,115 Jordan Urias, 122 Noah Reyes,128 Seth Collins ,134 Giovanni Urbieta,140 Alfred Lemus,147 Jacob Mendoza,154 Alan Marquez,162 Israel Sanchez,172 Jonathan Bennett, 184 Jesse Drake,197 Brody Pulis, 222 Leonardo Ramirez and 287 Nef Velasquez. The team is coached by: Head coach Ronnie Reyes, asst coaches Jimmy Reyes, Gabriel Reyes, Stephen Stryd and Eugene Reyes.
Hanford High boys basketball
The Hanford High Bullpups boys basketball team earned the No. 9 seed in the Central Section Division III playoffs and will travel to face Mira Monte High (Bakersfield) on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Bakersfield.
The Bullpups ended the regular season 14-12 overall and 7-3 in the West Yosemite League. They were coming off a 71-61 win over Mission Oak on Feb. 7 in Tulare. They then fell to Lemoore High on Feb. 9 57-45 to end the regular season.
The Hanford High girls basketball team ended the regular season on Feb. 9 with a 64-24 win over Lemoore High in Hanford. They also defeated Mission Oak High on Feb. 7 52-45 in Hanford. No stats were available for the games.
The Bullpups earned the No. 3 seed in the Division III playoffs and will host West High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Hanford. A win and they would host the winner of the game between No. 6 seed Madera South and No. 11 seed Kerman High School.
Hanford ended the regular season with a 15-13 overall record and were 8-2 in the WYL.
The Hanford High girls soccer team received the No. 12 seed in the Division III playoffs and will travel to face No. 5 seed Paso Robles High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15. A win and they would play the winner of the game between No. 4 seed Santa Ynez and No. 13 seed Templeton High School.
The Bullpups were coming off a 2-1 loss to Lemoore High on Feb. 9 in Hanford. They ended the regular season with a 10-11-3 overall record and were 3-5-2 in the WYL.
The Hanford High boys soccer team earned a No. 8 seed in the Division V playoffs and will host No. 9 seed Fowler High on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Bullpups ended the regular season with a 6-14-3 overall record. A win and the Bullpups would play either No. 1 seed Avenal or No. 16 seed Mission Prep.