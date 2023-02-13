hanford wrestling
Led by Jacob Mendoza in the 147-pound division, Israel Sanchez in the 162-pound division and Brody Pulis in the 197-pound weight class, the Hanford High boys wrestling team captured the West Yosemite League championship.

 Contributed

Bullpups girls wrestlers Ariel Reyes in the 118-pound weight class and Emily Urbieta in the 139-pound weight class were also individual WYL champions.

Members of the Hanford High boys team are (weight class listed first): 108 Makai VaNatta,115 Jordan Urias, 122 Noah Reyes,128 Seth Collins ,134 Giovanni Urbieta,140 Alfred Lemus,147 Jacob Mendoza,154 Alan Marquez,162 Israel Sanchez,172 Jonathan Bennett, 184 Jesse Drake,197 Brody Pulis, 222 Leonardo Ramirez and 287 Nef Velasquez. The team is coached by: Head coach Ronnie Reyes, asst coaches Jimmy Reyes, Gabriel Reyes, Stephen Stryd and Eugene Reyes.

