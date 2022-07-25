Despite winning two out of three games in pool play, a tiebreaker knocked the Hanford 9-year-old Cal Ripken all-stars from reaching the final six of the Pacific Southwest Regionals in Kingsburg last week.

In pool play, Hanford allowed 29 runs, compared to eight for Manoa Hawaii and 11 for Elk Grove.

Kingsburg went on to win the regional title with a 6-4 win over Kai Hawaii.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you