Despite winning two out of three games in pool play, a tiebreaker knocked the Hanford 9-year-old Cal Ripken all-stars from reaching the final six of the Pacific Southwest Regionals in Kingsburg last week.
In pool play, Hanford allowed 29 runs, compared to eight for Manoa Hawaii and 11 for Elk Grove.
Kingsburg went on to win the regional title with a 6-4 win over Kai Hawaii.
Hanford opened the tournament with a 15-3 loss to Elk Grove. A nine-run fourth inning erased any chance of a comeback for Hanford, which was held to one hit, a third inning single by Brogan Faria.
Hanford scored all four of their runs in the top of the sixth inning in a 4-3 win over Manoa. Kyle Minor’s double started the rally before Drake Fowler scored the go-ahead run on a single and an error.
On July 20, Hanford recorded a wild 13-11 win over Taylorsville Utah. Blake Bookout led the winners with two singles and a triple while Easton Garcia and Faria had two singles. Hanford came back to win despite giving up 10 runs in the first inning.
In Galt last week, Hanford finished second in the 12-60 Regional, dropping an 8-0 decision to Laguna in the championship game.
Hanford won its pool after defeating Guam 13-1 and Galt 6-1 before downing Galt 3-2 in the semifinals.
In Hanford on Monday, eight teams began play in the Pacific Southwest Regional 14-year-old tournament. The hosts faced Torrance in the double elimination affair.
Other first round games featured Hamilton Arizona against Madera, Hawaii and Heartwell Red of Southern California and Santa Maria against Tri-Valley.
The winner advances to the World Series in Williston, ND on Aug. 11-21.