The Hanford West Huskies football team will open their season Friday against Strathmore in Hanford.
The Sentinel caught up with coach Michael Moore to talk about the Huskies upcoming 2023 season.
Question: Can you talk about your team this season?
Answer: This season may be one of the most special seasons that Hanford West has had in a long time. As a previous coach back in 2017 and 2018, you can see and feel the difference in discipline and WANT and URGENCY with these kids. They want to be known as winners not the second hand school. The work they have put into Coach Magee's weight room has been amazing.
Question: Who are a few of the returnees you have that you look to contribute?
Answer: QB-Dominic Alvidrez (SR), RB-James Hernandez (SR), RB-Eric Gonzalez (JR) WR-Robert Steadman (SR), C- Yandel Beccara (SR), LB-Dominic Vargas (SR), DL-Emmanuel Jackson (JR).
Question: Any newcomers that should be watched out for this season?
Answer: WR-Jr. Avila (Soph), OL- Andrew Marsac (JR), OL-Caiden Burch (JR), DB-Jonathan Balderama (Soph), DB-Andrew Solorio (Jr)
Question: So far through practice, what expectations do you have for the team this season?
Answer: Be fast, be physical, be disciplined! We have three rules and the boys understand that with each passing day. My expectations are going 1-0 each week. Playing each game as if it's a knockout game in the playoffs. We want that ring but in order to get it, you have to work like it.
Question: Anything else you'd like to add about the team?
Answer: This team is special all the way around. A lot of people will have to deal with us and while they are initially going to underestimate us because of the past, they will find that to be a mistake, I am excited about taking the boys to the DUB (neighbor bowl) and securing home field for the playoffs!