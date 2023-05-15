The Hanford West Huskies won the Tri-County Conference Sequoia League championship after a 1-0 win over Immanuel High on May 9 and a 10-1 win over Sierra Pacific on May 12. The Huskies finished the regular season with a 17-6 overall and 7-1 in the TCC Sequoia Division.

The Huskies earned the No. 8 seed in the Division III Playoffs and will host No. 9 seed El Diamante High School on Tuesday, May 16 in Hanford. A win and the Huskies would play the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Fowler High and No. 16 seed Sanger West. The second round of the playoffs will be played on Thursday, May 18.

In the Huskies' win over Immanuel on May 9, Kayhlen Boring earned the W. In the win over Sierra Pacific on May 12, Angelyk Gomez and Tiamiah Ouk-Campos each had two RBIs. Adyson Owens and Atiana Cervantez each had one RBI. Boring earned the win.

