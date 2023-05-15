The Hanford West Huskies won the Tri-County Conference Sequoia League championship after a 1-0 win over Immanuel High on May 9 and a 10-1 win over Sierra Pacific on May 12. The Huskies finished the regular season with a 17-6 overall and 7-1 in the TCC Sequoia Division.
The Huskies earned the No. 8 seed in the Division III Playoffs and will host No. 9 seed El Diamante High School on Tuesday, May 16 in Hanford. A win and the Huskies would play the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Fowler High and No. 16 seed Sanger West. The second round of the playoffs will be played on Thursday, May 18.
In the Huskies' win over Immanuel on May 9, Kayhlen Boring earned the W. In the win over Sierra Pacific on May 12, Angelyk Gomez and Tiamiah Ouk-Campos each had two RBIs. Adyson Owens and Atiana Cervantez each had one RBI. Boring earned the win.
The Lemoore High Softball team defeated the Hanford High Bullpups 13-10 on May 12 in Hanford. The Tigers ended the season with an 11-14-1 overall record and did not qualify for the playoffs.
The Sierra Pacific softball team earned the No. 10 seed in the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs and will play No. 7 seed Shafter High on Tuesday, May 16 in Shafter. With a win, the Golden Bears would play the winner of the game between the No. 2 seed Bakersfield Christian and No. 15 seed Reedley High.
Sierra Pacific ended the regular season with a 14-12 record and a 5-4 record in the TCC.
The Lemoore High Tigers baseball team earned the No. 4 seed in the Division III playoffs and will host No. 13 seed Mission Prep School on Wednesday, May 17 in the firs round of playoffs. A win and the Tigers would host No. 5 seed Atascadero or No. 12 seed Lompoc.
The Tigers ended the season with an 18-7 overall record and finished second in the West Yosemite Leagues with a 12-3 record.
The Tigers ended their regular season with a 3-2 loss to Hanford High on May 10 and a 4-3 win over Hanford on May 12.
In the loss to Hanford on May 10, no stats were available for Lemoore. Hanford was led by Dominik Perez, Madden Aguilar and Jaycob Olaes each had one RBI. Colton Oliviera earned the win on the mound.
In the Tigers win on May 12, Derek Knight had two RBIs for Hanford. No stats were available for Lemoore.
Hanford High ended the regular season with a 15-12 overall record and finished in third place in the WYL with a 10-5 record.
The Bullpups earned the No. 16 seed in the Division I playoffs and will travel to play overall No. 1 seed Bullard High School on May 17.
The Sierra Pacific baseball team earned the No. 15 seed in the Division III playoffs and will play No. 2 seed Dos Palos on May 17.
Sierra Pacific finished the regular season 13-15 overall and 3-10 in the TCC.
The Golden Bears finished the regular season with two wins over Hanford West High on May 10 and May 11.
In the Golden Bears' 8-4 win over Hanford West on May 10, Nico Trejo and Christian Flores each had two RBIs. Kaleb Koelewyn had one RBI. Koelewyn earned the win on the mound.
Sierra Pacific then defeated the Huskies 14-1 on May 11. Matthew Mueller and AJ Bekedem each had three RBIs. Koelewyn, Bradley Smith, Eli Bookout, Wyatt Bookout and Jace Taylor each had one RBI.