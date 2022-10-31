After winning the fifth game of the season, 18-0 over the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears on Oct. 28, the Hanford West Huskies received the No. 1 seed in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs. Seeding for the playoffs was released on Oct. 29.

The Huskies will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs in November, and will host the winner of No. 8 seed Kern Valley and No. 9 seed Orosi High School. The second round of playoffs will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Hanford.

The five wins for the Huskies are four more than their total in 2021 when they went 1-9. Allen Perryman, first-year head coach of the Huskies said that making the playoffs is a big leap in the process of building the program.

