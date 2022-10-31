After winning the fifth game of the season, 18-0 over the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears on Oct. 28, the Hanford West Huskies received the No. 1 seed in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs. Seeding for the playoffs was released on Oct. 29.
The Huskies will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs in November, and will host the winner of No. 8 seed Kern Valley and No. 9 seed Orosi High School. The second round of playoffs will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Hanford.
The five wins for the Huskies are four more than their total in 2021 when they went 1-9. Allen Perryman, first-year head coach of the Huskies said that making the playoffs is a big leap in the process of building the program.
“I am super proud of this team on how well we fought all season. We definitely had our ups and downs throughout the season, but we continued to fight through adversity,” Perryman said. “We are super excited to receive the number one seed in Division VI playoffs, but like the GOAT, Kobe Bryant, said — 'job's not finished.' We are Hungry and Humble to be in this position. We have to take it one day at a time.”
Coach Perryman said that he is proud of the way the team has come together throughout the season.
“We didn't get to spend that much time preparing as a team this year. We've only been together for 5-6 months, had to install offense and defense in a short amount of time, and didn't get that much time in the weight room,” Perryman said. “So I am super proud of these young men for finishing the regular season on a positive note. We just have to carry this momentum to playoffs now.”
Coach Perryman knows that the playoffs will be challenging but said that his team is ready and said he has the talent on the team to advance far in the playoffs.
“The competition is only going to get harder. We have to be more than prepared than ever. We need to be locked in every single day. We will be ready to go out and compete,” Perryman said. “O'ryin Turner has been phenomenal all season. Mike Avalos has been a great team captain and a defensive leader. Julius Andrews and Emanuel Jackson have been outstanding on the defensive line. Kevin Mancilla has made some big time plays on the offensive side of the ball. This is a team effort though. We all have been doing our job. It's not just individuals, it's everybody that is contributing.”