The Hanford West Huskies earned their first win of the season on Sept. 1 with a 12-10 victory over Corcoran High School in Hanford.
“I thought the boys came out with a lot of energy and played hard. They were determined all week in practice that this week was going to be a battle,” said Allen Perryman, first-year Hanford West head coach. “I was told by the staff and players that Corcoran was basically like a rival game for us. Corcoran made a lot of plays out there on offense and defense. Our boys beat the adversity though and won that game.”
It was also Perryman’s first win as a head coach after taking over the helm of the program. He hopes a win like this over a Rival in Corcoran can be the catalyst for things to come.
“The boys were so happy to win that game. With it being such a big game, they were pretty stoked about it. I've played football for a lot of years and only coached for a few, for some reason though, this win was definitely the best feeling in the world,” Perryman said. “The atmosphere of the game was unbelievable. I love the HUSKY spirit that was displayed last night.”
Coach Perryman was happy with the play of his player throughout the game.
“Offensively, Michael Avalos, Eric Gonzales and O'ryin Turner made some great plays out there,” Perryman said. “Defensively, Andrew Solorio and Michael Avalos had some big time Interceptions. Special teams, Gison walker caused a fumble and recovered one.”
The Huskies matched their win total for all of 2021 already with the win. They travel to Fresno on Friday, September 9 to play the Hoover High School Patriots.
“This win builds confidence for our boys. Now they know that we could win games and compete against some good teams. We are only going up from here.” Perryman said.
The Hanford West boys water polo team improved to 2-3 on the season following a 10-7 win over Reedley High School on Aug. 31. No stats were available for the victory. They will host Strathmore High School on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The Huskies girls water polo fell to 6-4 on the season after a 24-5 loss to Reedley High School on Aug. 31. No stats were available. They will play Granite Hills High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, before playing Strathmore High School on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The Hanford West girls volleyball team sit at 3-2 on the season following a 3-2 loss to Tulare Union on Aug. 31. No stats were available for the game. They were coming off a 3-0 win over Corcoran High School on Aug. 29.
In the win over Corcoran, Samantha Duvall led the way with eight kills, while Jadah Noel, Mia Morales and Scarlet Burgess each had five kills. Macie Carey and Laura Muwaswes each finished with four kills.
The Huskies will play Sierra Pacific High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Dinuba High School on Thursday, Sept. 8 in non-league matches.