The Hanford West Huskies earned their first win of the season on Sept. 1 with a 12-10 victory over Corcoran High School in Hanford.

“I thought the boys came out with a lot of energy and played hard. They were determined all week in practice that this week was going to be a battle,” said Allen Perryman, first-year Hanford West head coach. “I was told by the staff and players that Corcoran was basically like a rival game for us. Corcoran made a lot of plays out there on offense and defense. Our boys beat the adversity though and won that game.”

It was also Perryman’s first win as a head coach after taking over the helm of the program. He hopes a win like this over a Rival in Corcoran can be the catalyst for things to come.

Recommended for you