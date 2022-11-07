The Hanford High Bullpups volleyball team, the No. 4 seed, fell to the No. 3 seed Fresno Christian Eagles 3-0 on Nov, 3 in the Division IV Championship game which was played at Fresno Christian High School in Fresno.
Set Scores were 25-23, 25-23 and 25-22.
Hanford had advanced to the championship game after wins over Atascadero, Golden Valley and Justin Garza High School in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Sierra Pacific Boys Water Polo
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears will host No. 3 seed Cabrillo High School on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the semifinals of the Division III Playoffs in Hanford. The Golden Bears advanced to the semifinals after an 8-7 win over No. 10 seed Reedley High School on Nov. 5. A win and the Golden Bears would advance to the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 12 against No. 1 seed Madera or No. 5 seed Pioneer Valley.
Hanford West girls water polo
The No. 2 seed Hanford West Huskies are one win away from advancing to the Division III Championship game. The Huskies defeated No. 10 seed Stockdale High School 16-7 on Nov. 3rd to advance to the semifinals where they will host No. 14 seed Porterville High School on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Hanford.
In the win over Stockdale, Drew Black led the way with six goals. Sofia Gonzalez finished with three goals, while Alissa Cano and Karmen Vasquez each added two goals apiece. Audrey Cortez, Yanitza Almeida and Jordyn Aspeitia each had one goal. Logan Escalera had four saves in goal.