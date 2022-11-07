The Hanford High Bullpups volleyball team, the No. 4 seed, fell to the No. 3 seed Fresno Christian Eagles 3-0 on Nov, 3 in the Division IV Championship game which was played at Fresno Christian High School in Fresno.

Set Scores were 25-23, 25-23 and 25-22.

Hanford had advanced to the championship game after wins over Atascadero, Golden Valley and Justin Garza High School in the first three rounds of the playoffs.

