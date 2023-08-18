When the Fresno State Bulldogs football team take the field this season, Hanford residents may recognize some names in the team.

Three Hanford locals will be suiting up for the Dogs in 2023, including former Hanford High standouts Tyler Mello and Hayden Pulis, along with former San Joaquin Memorial standout Brandon Ramirez.

Mello will be entering his senior season with the Bulldogs. He hopes to make a big impact in 2023 after an injury-plagued 2022. Mello played in nine games last season, primarily on the special teams.

Recommended for you