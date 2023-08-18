When the Fresno State Bulldogs football team take the field this season, Hanford residents may recognize some names in the team.
Three Hanford locals will be suiting up for the Dogs in 2023, including former Hanford High standouts Tyler Mello and Hayden Pulis, along with former San Joaquin Memorial standout Brandon Ramirez.
Mello will be entering his senior season with the Bulldogs. He hopes to make a big impact in 2023 after an injury-plagued 2022. Mello played in nine games last season, primarily on the special teams.
Pulis comes to Fresno State after spending the past two years at Fresno City College. He is coming off an ACL injury that he suffered in 2022 and is hoping to fit in on the Bulldogs offensive line.
Ramirez, a Hanford native, is entering his first season with the Bulldogs. He is playing running back for the Bulldogs and is hoping to earn some playing time in 2023 in a deep Fresno State backfield.
The Bulldogs open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Purdue University in Indiana. They will have their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9 when they welcome Kent State to town at Valley Children's Stadium.