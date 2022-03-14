Two former Hanford locals helped lead the College of Sequoias women’s basketball team to a first round upset. The Giants, led by former Sierra Pacific standout Celeste Lewis and Hanford High standout Sapphire Jones, defeated No. 1 seed Mt. San Antonio 69-66 in the first round of the CCCAA Basketball Championships on March 10 at Golden Eagles Arena at West Hills College-Lemoore.
Lewis ended the game with 21 points and three steals, while Jones finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.
The Giants advanced to the Final Four where they faced off against Sierra College. The Giants held a 14-13 lead after the first quarter of play, before Sierra College outscored College of Sequoias 25-16 in the second quarter. Sierra College held of COS in the second half to win the game 67-53.
Jones led COS with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Lewis had 14 points and five rebounds.
COS ends the season with a 24-6 overall record.
Jones was coming off being named the Central Valley Conference Player of the Year. She was also selected to the CCCWBCA All-State Northern California Second Team. Lewis was named a CVC First-Team selection.
Men’s Basketball
Ryan Johnson, former Hanford High standout, had 30 points and eight rebounds to help lead the College of Sequoias Giants to a 69-62 victory over San Bernardino Valley in the quarterfinals of the CCCA State Championships March 11 at West Hills College-Lemoore.
The Giants (27-4) held a 25-21 halftime lead and a held on in a back and forth second half to earn the victory and advance to the semifinals. They will play state No. 1 San Francisco (30-1). Conner Jackson had 12 points, while Seth Dawson finished the game with 10 points.
The Giants advanced to the Final Four of the State Tournament where they faced the No. 1 team in the State San Francisco.
San Francisco (31-1) took a ten-point lead into halftime before COS battled back in the second half even taking a 63-62 lead with 3: 39 left in the game. San Francisco was able to retake the lead and hold off COS to win the game 71-65.
Dawson led the way for COS with 24 points and six rebounds. Jackson had 17 points, while Terri Miller had nine points. Johnson finished the game with eight points, six rebounds and four steals. Johnson was the Central Valley Conference Most Valuable Player after leading COS to a 13-1 record in the CVC.
The Giants end the season with an overall record of 27-5 overall.
The Championship games saw San Francisco defat West Valley to capture the men’s state championship, while San Joaquin Delta defeated Sierra College to earn the title in the women’s state championship game.