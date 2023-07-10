Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Rangers Scout Team Baseball Game, Monday, October 10, 2022, O'Brate Stadium, Stillwater, OK.Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics
Juaron Watts-Brown, former Hanford High standout who graduated in 2020, was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 89th pick in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday. He is seen here at the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Rangers Scout Team Baseball Game, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at O'Brate Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma.

 Bruce Waterfield/Oklahoma State Athletics

Watts-Brown, a junior who played at Oklahoma State, is from Hanford. In high school, he was a three-sport athlete for the Bullpups: baseball, basketball and football. He was the West Yosemite League Player of the Year in all three sports.

Watts-Brown, 21, played at Long Beach State in 2022 before transferring to Oklahoma State. At Long Beach State, he was a Freshman All-American and was also named honorable mention for the All-Big West Conference.

