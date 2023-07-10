Juaron Watts-Brown, former Hanford High standout who graduated in 2020, was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 89th pick in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday.
Watts-Brown, a junior who played at Oklahoma State, is from Hanford. In high school, he was a three-sport athlete for the Bullpups: baseball, basketball and football. He was the West Yosemite League Player of the Year in all three sports.
Watts-Brown, 21, played at Long Beach State in 2022 before transferring to Oklahoma State. At Long Beach State, he was a Freshman All-American and was also named honorable mention for the All-Big West Conference.