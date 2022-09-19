bullpups
Hanford players explode out of the inflatable Bullpup to start the game against the Frontier Titans of Bakersfield during a recent game.

 Gary Feinstein/Contributor

The Hanford High Bullpups suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Redwood High Rangers 26-20 in overtime on Sept. 16 in Hanford.

The Bullpups are now 4-1 on the season entering their bye week. They return to the field on Friday, Sept. 30 against Dinuba High School in Hanford as they open West Yosemite League play.

Hanford took an early lead when Daniel Gomez completed a 25-yard touchdown pass that gave Hanford a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point. Redwood responded to take a 7-6 lead on a nine-yard rushing touchdown by Reece Bueno. Redwood added a field goal late in the first quarter to take a 10-6 lead after the first quarter of play.

