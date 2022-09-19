The Hanford High Bullpups suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Redwood High Rangers 26-20 in overtime on Sept. 16 in Hanford.
The Bullpups are now 4-1 on the season entering their bye week. They return to the field on Friday, Sept. 30 against Dinuba High School in Hanford as they open West Yosemite League play.
Hanford took an early lead when Daniel Gomez completed a 25-yard touchdown pass that gave Hanford a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point. Redwood responded to take a 7-6 lead on a nine-yard rushing touchdown by Reece Bueno. Redwood added a field goal late in the first quarter to take a 10-6 lead after the first quarter of play.
The Bullpups took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter when Kourdey Glass and Brak Hill connected for a touchdown pass. A two-point conversion attempt was successful to give the Bullpups a 14-10 lead at halftime.
A 14-yard rushing touchdown by Donavan Smith late in the third quarter extended the Bullpups lead to 20-10 with four minutes left in the third quarter. Redwood responded with a touchdown late in the third quarter to cut the Bullpups lead to 20-17 heading into the fourth quarter.
Redwood hit a field goal late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20 which sent the game into overtime. After a turnover by Hanford to start overtime, Redwood converted on their possession to win the game.
The Hanford boys water polo moved to 4-4 on the season following two victories on Sept. 17. The Bullpups defeated Bakersfield Christian 16-8, then defeated Mission Oak High School 14-8. No stats were available.
Hanford will face Sunnyside High School on Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Fresno, before opening league play on Monday, Sept. 26 against Dinuba High School in Hanford.
The Hanford High volleyball team sit at 8-7 on the season after going 3-2 at a tournament on Sept. 16 and 17. No stats were available for the games.
The Bullpups will open league play on Tuesday, Sept. 20 against Dinuba High School in Hanford. They then will play Tulare Union on Thursday, Sept. 22.