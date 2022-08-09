Gracie.jpeg

Gracie Figueroa, shown in this picture from 2019, took third place at the York College Open. The Fresno City College women’s wrestling program recently announced that Figueroa has been named the lead assistant coach for the program.

 Brian Byllesby/Contributed

The Fresno City College women’s wrestling program recently announced that Gracie Figueroa has been named the lead assistant coach for the program.

“I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to be lead assistant for the women’s program at FCC,” Figueroa said. “With this position, I hope to share knowledge that I gained from all levels of wrestling. I also hope to continue promoting women’s wrestling in this division so it may continue growing nationwide.”

Figueroa, who is a former Selma High standout and 2018 graduate, won four individual state championships, and led the Bears girls wrestling team to three straight team championships, recently completed her final season at Menlo College.

