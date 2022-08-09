The Fresno City College women’s wrestling program recently announced that Gracie Figueroa has been named the lead assistant coach for the program.
“I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to be lead assistant for the women’s program at FCC,” Figueroa said. “With this position, I hope to share knowledge that I gained from all levels of wrestling. I also hope to continue promoting women’s wrestling in this division so it may continue growing nationwide.”
Figueroa, who is a former Selma High standout and 2018 graduate, won four individual state championships, and led the Bears girls wrestling team to three straight team championships, recently completed her final season at Menlo College.
At Menlo College, Figueroa won multiple conference championships and national championships for Menlo College during her time with the Oaks. She won conference championships in two separate weight classes.
Figueroa is regarded as one of the best female wrestlers all-time in the state of California. Figueroa looks forward to continuing to contribute to the growth of women’s wrestling in the Valley, she said.
“It’s an honor to have such a recognizable reputation, but I knew at a young age that I wanted to achieve accolades like this, and I made it happen,” Figueroa said. “Becoming a great wrestler doesn’t happen overnight but through long hours of hard work and making sacrifices. I had to overcome many obstacles to be where I’m at and I plan to continue breaking barriers to get where I want to be.”
Figueroa has been recovering from a knee injury she suffered but has been working hard over the past few months to get back on the mat.
“Yes, I tore my ACL and Meniscus in March and have been working on recovery since. Recently, recovery has been going smooth with PT and just making sure I do everything right so I can make my way back to the mat as soon as possible,” Figueroa said. “What really made me fall in love with wrestling is that it’s an individual sport. Being a more independent person, wrestling allows me to take full responsibility of my every action and to have control of my own success.”