The Lemoore High Tigers came out with something to prove in their rivalry game against the Hanford High Bullpups.
Lemoore scored the first 28 points to take a commanding 28-8 halftime lead and held on for the 42-15 victory on Friday on Lemoore.
“We came out and did everything that we wanted to do. Our offensive line was physical. We ran the ball the way we wanted, and our defense stepped up,” Rich Tuman, Lemoore High head coach. “Our guys stepped up all the way. At the end of the day, the boys came out and played football.”
It was the first victory for Lemoore over Hanford since 2015.
“This is way bigger than me and the team, it is a whole community thing,” said Ty Chambers, Lemoore High senior quarterback. “The community helped us bring this Milk Can to where it belongs.”
Andrew Moench and Ty Chambers each had two rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, while Anthony Garcia had one. Gio Quintero had a interception returned for a touchdown. Hanford was led by Kourdey Glass who had a rushing touchdown.
Chambers ended the game with 14 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while Moench had 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Garcia had 15 carries for 101 and the one touchdown.
The Tigers earned the No. 3 seed in the CIF Central Section Division II Playoffs and have bye in the first round. They will host the winner of the game between No. 6 seed Washington Union and No. 11 seed Dinuba. The second round is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11. Hanford earned the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 seed Ridgeview on Friday, Nov. 4 in Hanford. A win, and the Bullpups would host No. 5 Bakersfield Christian or No. 12 seed Edison High School.
After stopping Hanford on the first drive of the game, Lemoore scored on its first possession of the game when Moench scored form four yards out. Later in thr first quarter, Chambers punched in a touchdown from seven yards away to extend the Lemoore lead to 14-0 with 2 minutes, 30 second left in the first quarter.
Moench added his second touchdown of the game early in the second quarter scoring from five yards away to make it 21-0. Later in the quarter, the Tigers’ Garcia scored on a four-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a commanding 28-0 lead with 4:40 left in the first half.
Hanford got on the board with 10 seconds left in the half when Cayden Muir scored on a three-yard touchdown run. This cut Lemoore’s lead to 28-8 at halftime.
Muir ended the game with 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“Tough one. We came out flat vs a tough opponent and played bad football,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach.
Coach Sanchez said that the Bullpups will take the bye week to prepare for the playoffs.
“It’s a new season now. Everyone is 0-0 and you truly have to take it one week at a time. We’re getting everyone’s best from here on out and we have to play our best brand of football to win this week,” Sanchez said. “Truly day by day mentality. Doing our jobs each day to make sure we put ourselves in the best position possible to succeed.”
Chambers added his second rushing touchdown of the game late in the third quarter to extend the Lemoore lead to 35-8. Quintero picked off a pass from Hanford’s Muir early in the fourth quarter and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-8 Lemoore with 11 minutes left in the game.
Hanford’s Glass ran in a touchdown from 50-yard away on the ensuing Hanford possession.
Lemoore had five rushing touchdowns in the game which Chambers credited the offensive line for and believes Lemoore will be a force in the playoffs.
“Our offensive line was dominant, they were getting like five yards of push every time,” Chambers said. “You shouldn’t count us out and be ready for us, we are going to be the team to beat.”
The Tigers end the regular season 9-1 overall and 5-0, winning the West Yosemite League Championship. Hanford ends the regular season 7-3 and 3-2 in the WYL. Seeding for Central Section playoffs will be released Saturday. Lemoore’s only loss this season was to Clovis West High School.
“I can’t be any prouder than I am of this group. We had a goal structure going into the season. After last year ending with them (Hanford) pretty much beating us last year. We set a goal structure and these boys have met that every step of the way. We treat it one game at a time. We will get prepared to go 1-0 next week,” Tuman said.