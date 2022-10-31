The Lemoore High Tigers came out with something to prove in their rivalry game against the Hanford High Bullpups.

Lemoore scored the first 28 points to take a commanding 28-8 halftime lead and held on for the 42-15 victory on Friday on Lemoore.

“We came out and did everything that we wanted to do. Our offensive line was physical. We ran the ball the way we wanted, and our defense stepped up,” Rich Tuman, Lemoore High head coach. “Our guys stepped up all the way. At the end of the day, the boys came out and played football.”

