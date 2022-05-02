The one word that can be used to describe what Sarah Gonzalez has meant to the Bowling Green University Falcons softball team is consistency.
The former Kingsburg High standout who is in her fifth-year senior season for the Falcons has been a mainstay at third base for the Falcons since arriving on campus in 2017.
As of April 28, Gonzalez has played and started in 211 out of 212 possible games for Bowling Green. The only game she missed was in the shortened COVID season of 202 when she was sick.
"One of the main things I tried to do was just try to keep positive energy for my team. On top of that having like a solid defense behind me but just obviously staying consistent defensively and offensively trying to do something at the plate,” Gonzalez said. “Just being as consistent as possible has allowed me to stay in the lineup as much as I have been.”
It has been a five-year journey for Gonzalez who said that she is going to be sad is coming to an end.
“I didn't really have an idea what I was getting myself into. Just coming to Division I, it's a whole different beast in itself and staying on top of grades. Athletically, keeping myself healthy it's just been a whirlwind and then COVID hitting while we were on a good run. We had like a high of you know win streaks and COVID hit so we had to like to try a whole different process,” Gonzalez said. “Other than that, I mean this year has truly been the best year and I couldn't be more thankful for that just because it's my fifth and final year and I feel like all the pieces are finally coming together after five years.”
After college, Gonzalez said she plans to return to California where she hopes to become a teacher.
Bowling Green is currently 25-14 overall and 11-8 in the Mid-American Conference. They have six regular season games remaining. The MAC Tournament will take place May 12 to May 14. Gonzalez knows that this may be the last games of softball that she will play in her career in a sport that she has played since she was a young kid.
Gonzalez ranks fifth for the Falcons in career games played and games started, while ranking third in career sacrifice flies with eight. She also ranks seventh all-time for the Falcons in walks with 63 and is 12th on the homerun list with 12 homeruns in her career.
Gonzalez said that advice from her sister, Jessica, who played softball at Dixie State from 2016 to 2019, helped her get through the college experience. It’s advice she also gave to one of her younger sisters, Marissa, who is currently a freshman for the South Carolina Gamecocks softball team.
“When Jessica went to college, she was obviously the first one to play sports and when I was a senior, she would always tell me like just play the game. You know you're going to hit highs; you're going to hit lows there's going to be times where you want to quit and there's going to be times where you feel like you're on top of the world but always just keep on grinding and make the most of every single bit of your experience,” Gonzalez said. “I feel like I did the most of that but the advice I'd give to my sister. Marissa is literally the same thing. I'm in my fifth and final year, I've got about a month left and man, I would love to just keep playing you know. Relive it all and do it all over again. So just cherish every moment and make the most of what you can with every possibility.”
Gonzalez said that she is coming to grips that her softball career is winding down.
I try not to think about it because it's really emotional. I've been playing the sport since I was like 5 or 6 years old, so just thinking of okay well I only have like 10 more games left you know or i only have like 12 more games left I’m thinking positively so we're going to keep winning out you know we're going to keep winning and winning until we can't,” Gonzalez said. “But the reality is you've got about like a month left worst case scenario. I'm trying not to think about it at the same time but it’s inevitable. It tugs a little bit especially this past senior weekend you know with my family out here and giving my mom and dad hugs and realizing that it's here. It's insane and I’m just trying to cherish as much as i can while I can.”
The full video interview with Sarah Gonzalez can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ0OIoUsw7c&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=ChrisAguirre