With less than one month to go before the start of the softball season, The Enterprise-Recorder caught up with local student-athletes who are looking to succeed during the 2022 season.
Marissa Gonzalez had a standout career at Kingsburg High School and now hopes to contribute during her freshman year as a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks softball team.
The Gamecocks opened the season on Thursday, Feb. 11 hosting Virginia, in the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina.
For Gonzalez, she was able to experience some game time during fall ball, but she is looking forward to the regular season.
“I think there will be a little bit of butterflies. It won’t really hit me until I get the SEC conference play. We are here. I feel like there will be a moment of wow it’s here. Putting on the uniform the feeling of getting ready for a game for college was surreal and wow I am actually going to be ready to go play on the field,” Gonzalez said. “I was up to bat, and I heard people I didn’t even know cheer for me, and it was crazy. I was like wow they are cheering me on and are genuine fans who love South Carolina softball. I don’t know how to explain I am just ready for it.”
Gonzalez will wear number 72 for South Carolina and is listed as catcher on the roster. South Carolina currently has four catchers on the roster. Gonzalez said she is just hoping to contribute any way she can.
“I am going to take every opportunity I can get. I feel that is how it works, certain situations you have to step up whenever you are called on,” Gonzalez said. “When the time comes, I’ll be prepared and the work I am putting in pays off.”
While Gonzalez has been preparing for her time on the field, she is also juggling with being a first-year college student, something that she said her sisters, Jessica, and Sarah, have helped her with since they both also played softball in college at Dixie State and Bowling Green University, respectively.
“They are there for me if I need to reach out. They help me more on the mental side with the experience they have had,” Gonzalez said. “They have been there, and they give me advice on how to approach it.”
On the field, Gonzalez said that she has worked on her mental approach to the game.
“Coming in I think I have improved on game awareness. Even in travel ball coach was amazing in all aspects of the game,” Gonzalez said. “Coming in and the amount of practice and hours we are able to get in, it’s amazing. They work on so many little details and during the games I will learn so much and we use that in practice. Base running, offensively and defensively just understating different situations.”
The Kingsburg native is living her dream at South Carolina which she said is all she could ask for.
“It has been a good journey all around and it has been a dream since I was a little kid. I never knew what college I was going to be going too. Flying out here moving in on day one was super fun,” Gonzalez said. “Then getting to meet the team and getting close with my teammates and watching it all progress. Everything is coming together, and I have been dreaming about it since I was a little kid, and it has all worked out and now just see how it all plays out.”