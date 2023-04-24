The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears went 3-0 on April 22 at the second annual Spring Jamboree held at Sierra Pacific High School. The Golden Bears moved to 12-8 overall and 2-2 in the Tri-County Conference — Kings Canyon League.
The Golden Bears opened the day with a 5-4 win over Coalinga High School. Andrea Solis and Miranda Reyes led the way with two RBIs each. Stevie Danley had one RBI. Jasmine Rincon earned the win on the mound.
Sierra Pacific then defeated Corcoran High School 5-3 in game two of the Spring Jamboree. Solis led the way for Sierra Pacific with a home run and three RBIs. Mariah Mendes added one RBI. Rincon earned her second win of the day on the mound.
The Golden Bears finished the Spring Jamboree with a 10-5 win over Farmersville. Solis had three RBIs, while Kennedy Usher and Jessica Valdez each had two RBIs. Liyah Angel and Mendes each had one. The Golden Bears were coming off a 6-4 win over Kerman High School on April 19 and an 8-3 loss to Selma High on April 21.
In the win over Kerman, Solis had one homerun and one RBI. Reyes led the way with two RBIs, while Usher, Jaylene Soto and Brinnon Beigel each finished with one. Beigel earned the win on the mound.
In the loss to Selma High on April 21, Danley and Mendes each finished with one RBI.
The Golden Bears return to the diamond on Tuesday, April 25 against Hanford West High School at Hanford West High School. They then will play Reedley High on Friday, April 28 in Reedley.
Hanford West Softball team fell to 3-1 in the TCC – Sequoia League play following a 12-0 win over Exeter High on April 18 and a 1-0 loss to Immanuel High on April 20. They also fell to Dinuba High 14-4 in a non-league game on April 17. The Huskies are 11-6 overall.
In their loss to Dinuba, Aislynn Ortiz led the Huskies with two RBIs. Karmen Vazquez and Jayda Yecny each had one.
The Huskies defeated Exeter High on April 18. Yecny led the way for the Huskies with four RBIs. Kaitlyn Larios had two RBIs, while Kelsey Beam, Tiamiah Ouk-Campos, Ortiz, Vazquez and Adyson Owens each finished with one. Beam earned the win on the mound.
Hanford West then fell to Immanuel High 1-0 on April 20. They will play Hanford West on Tuesday, April 25 and then will play Central Valley Christian High on Friday, April 28 in Visalia.
The Hanford High Bullpups baseball team sits at 6-2 in the West Yosemite League and in second place following a three-game sweep of Tulare Union. The Bullpups defeated Tulare Union 13-3 on April 17, 10-4 on April 19 and 13-1 on April 21.
In their win on April 17, Isaac Perez led the Bullpups with a homerun and four RBIs. Justin Cerda also had a homerun. Dominik Perez had four RBIs, while Derek Knight, Gavin Guzman and Christian Mendez each finished with one. Colton Oliviera earned the win on the mound.
In the win on April 19, Matt Raygoza had three RBIs. Perez added two RBIs, while Guzman, Mendez, Perez and Noah Gonzales each had one. Gonzales also earned the win on the mound.
In the Bullpups win on April 21, Mendez led the way with three RBIs. Gonzales and Raygoza each had two RBIs, while Guzman, Knight, Cerda and Carlos Perez Jr. each finished with one. Mason Soares earned the win.
Hanford High will play a two-game series against Tulare Western High. Game one will be played on Wednesday, April 26 in Hanford and game two will be played on Friday, April 28 in Tulare.
The Lemoore High Tigers baseball team is currently in first place in the WYL with a perfect 9-0 record. They are 15-4 overall. The Tigers swept a three-game series against Mission Oak winning 8-1 on April 17, 14-7 on April 19 and 3-1 on April 21. No stats were available for either game.
The Tigers will play a two-game series against Dinuba High School with game one being played on Wednesday, April 26 in Lemoore. They then will play Dinuba High on Friday, April 28 in Dinuba.