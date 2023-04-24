SP spring jamboree
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears went 3-0 at the  second annual Spring Jamboree.  
 Chris Aguirre, Contributor

The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears went 3-0 on April 22 at the second annual Spring Jamboree held at Sierra Pacific High School. The Golden Bears moved to 12-8 overall and 2-2 in the Tri-County Conference — Kings Canyon League.

The Golden Bears opened the day with a 5-4 win over Coalinga High School. Andrea Solis and Miranda Reyes led the way with two RBIs each. Stevie Danley had one RBI. Jasmine Rincon earned the win on the mound.

Sierra Pacific then defeated Corcoran High School 5-3 in game two of the Spring Jamboree. Solis led the way for Sierra Pacific with a home run and three RBIs. Mariah Mendes added one RBI. Rincon earned her second win of the day on the mound.

