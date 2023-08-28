Led by a strong defensive performance, the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears shut out the Hoover High Patriots 40-0 on Aug. 24 at the Neighbor Bowl to move to 2-0.

The Golden Bears led 20-0 at halftime and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

In their win over the Patriots, Landon McKee led the Golden Bears offense throwing for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Zack Lee Young had two rushing touchdowns on 10 carries for 31 yards, while Marquis Harris had three carries for 66 yards and one touchdown. Kazden Berna had two receiving touchdowns. 

