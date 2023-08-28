Led by a strong defensive performance, the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears shut out the Hoover High Patriots 40-0 on Aug. 24 at the Neighbor Bowl to move to 2-0.
The Golden Bears led 20-0 at halftime and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
In their win over the Patriots, Landon McKee led the Golden Bears offense throwing for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Zack Lee Young had two rushing touchdowns on 10 carries for 31 yards, while Marquis Harris had three carries for 66 yards and one touchdown. Kazden Berna had two receiving touchdowns.
“We are making progress and we are on the right track offensively still making too many mistakes and those continued in the second half just like the first game,” said Ryan DeSantos, Sierra Pacific head coach. “We need to be able to control the ball and have less turnovers. Everything is fixable and we need to continue to fix things during practice and having back-to-back Thursdays in a new system was brutal. Kazden is starting to come alive at the receiver position as well.”
Coach DeSantos was happy how his defense played and hopes that they continue to keep playing hard on the defensive side of the ball.
“On defense, Case Nuckles and Sebastian DeCastro had a good game, and they were all over the place. Sebastian even had a scoop and score to put the game away,” De Santos said. “Coach Musselman was dialed in, and the defense did great. They continue to get better every single day and right now they are the strong point of this team. The front seven is playing good football right now and they are controlling the trenches."
Coach DeSantos said that he will continue to preach to the team to take it one week at a time.
“We don’t really talk about being 2-0, we treat every week like is the biggest game of the year and every week we start 0-0. We preach that every week and throughout the week. I think our development in the passing game is starting to get better,” Coach DeSantos said. “Coach Sanchez does a very good job with the receivers. The quarterback, Landon McKee, is starting to learn and be comfortable under the new system. He probably threw more passes last game than he did all last year.”
Sierra Pacific will travel to Woodlake High School on Friday, Sept. 1, looking for a 3-0 start.
“Going into Woodlake this week and we finally have a Friday game. They are big upfront fast on the perimeter. This will be our first true test of the year. I think we are setting standards at Sierra Pacific, but this will be the boys’ first true test of the year. Woodlake is a very prideful town and they have had a lot of success over the years,” DeSantos said.