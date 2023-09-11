The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears continue to roll after a 52-0 win over the Corcoran High Panthers on Sept. 8 in Corcoran.
The win gives Sierra Pacific a 4-0 record for the first time in program history.
"I am very happy for the players and the coaches. They have worked extremely hard and continue to get better every day," said Ryan DeSantos, Sierra Pacific Head coach. "Our start of 4-0 and the first in school history is awesome to be a part of and I am very happy for the boys, the school there is definitely a lot of pride on school campus."
Landon McKee led the Golden Bears' throwing for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Zack Lee Young had seven carries for 67 yards and three touchdowns. Dawson Berna had three catches for 77 yards and one touchdown.
"We are starting to get good quarterback play from Landon Mckee. [He's] starting to take advantage of what the defense gives him and is reading his correct reads," DeSantos said.
The Golden Bears defense was led by Case Nuckles, Sebastian DeCastro and Anthony Perez who each had a great game. The defense had three turnovers to fumble, recoveries and an interception.
"A shout out to defensive coordinator, Jason Musselman and the defensive stuff for their second shutout of the season," DeSantos said.
Sierra Pacific have a bye week on Sept. 15 and return to the field on Friday, Sept. 22 against Lake Isabella in Hanford.
"Whenever you have a coaching change, it’s always hard for the players — knowing what are the changes going to be who is the new staff. They are now understanding what we ask of them every single week and our expectations," DeSantos said. "We talk about culture every single day and it’s starting to spread throughout the campus. We talk about being a good person on and off the field and to avoid any outside noise. If the boys had any doubt about the system, they are certainly starting to believe."
Hanford High football
The Hanford High Bullpups suffered their first loss of the season following a 35-6 loss to Frontier High on Sept. 8 in Bakersfield.
The Bullpups look to rebound on Sept. 15 when they travel to play Redwood High in Visalia.
Lemoore football
The Lemoore Tigers football team fell to 2-2 on the season following a 42-13 loss to Sanger High on Sept. 8 in Lemoore.
The Tigers have a bye week on Sept. 15 before traveling to play South High (Bakersfield) on Friday, Sept. 22.