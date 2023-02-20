Led by Makayla Carre and Mia Va'asili, who each had 26 points, the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears defeated No. 14 seed Mission Prep High 70-50 on Feb. 14 in Hanford in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs.

The No. 3 seed Golden Bears then fell to the No. 6 seed Liberty High Patriots (Bakersfield) 54-41 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 17 in Hanford.

Isabel Mendez and Va’asili each had nine points to lead the Golden Bears, while England finished with eight points.

Recommended for you