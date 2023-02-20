Led by Makayla Carre and Mia Va'asili, who each had 26 points, the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears defeated No. 14 seed Mission Prep High 70-50 on Feb. 14 in Hanford in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs.
The No. 3 seed Golden Bears then fell to the No. 6 seed Liberty High Patriots (Bakersfield) 54-41 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 17 in Hanford.
Isabel Mendez and Va’asili each had nine points to lead the Golden Bears, while England finished with eight points.
Sierra Pacific ends the season and overall record of 21-9 overall. They won the Tri-County Conference Championship in their first season in the new league.
Sierra Pacific boys basketball
The Sierra Pacific boys basketball team fell to the No. 7 seed Liberty Patriots 73-64 in the first round of the Division II playoffs on Feb. 15 in Bakersfield.
The No. 10 seed Bears were led by Lucas Sousa who had 16 points. Elijah Roberts added 10 points, while Reuben Awar and Jackson Reinhart each finished with eight points.
Sierra Pacific boys soccer
The No. 7 seed Sierra Pacific Golden Bears season ended on Feb. 14 with a 1-0 loss to the No. 10 seed Frontier Titans in the first round of the Division IV playoffs.
The Golden Bears end the season with a 10-11 overall record.
The Golden Bears baseball team moved to 1-0 on the season with a 7-2 win over Hanford High on Feb. 14 at Sierra Pacific High School.
Wyatt Bookout led the Golden Bears with two RBIs. Austin Price, Bradley Smith and Justin Simas each had one RBI.
Sierra Pacific returns to the field on Wednesday, Feb. 22 against the Lemoore Tigers in Hanford.
The Sierra Pacific softball team opened the season with a 12-7 win over Mt. Whitney High on Feb. 14 in Visalia. After falling behind 6-4 after two innings, the Golden Bears scored five runs in the third inning to take the lead and held on for the win.
Jaylene Soto led the way for the Golden Bears going 3-for-3 with four RBIs, three triples and two runs scored. Kennedy Usher went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Gabriella Valdez also had two RBIs.
Jessica Valdez, Brinnon Beigel, Andrea Solis and Jasmine Rincon each finished with one RBI.
Sierra Pacific will play Hanford High on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Hanford High School.