The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys basketball team opened TCC play with a 72-52 win over Kingsburg and a 74-60 loss to Hanford West on Jan. 13. They moved to 13-7 overall.
In their win over Kingsburg, Nevin Pitkin led the Golden Bears with 21 points. Lucas Sousa had 19 points, while Jackson Reinhart finished with 10 points. Colin Dodd added 8 points.
In the loss to Hanford West, Sierra Pacific held a 45-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter before being outscored 30-15 in the final period. Gilbert Maravilla led the way with 23 points. Sousa added 15 points. Pitkin and Reuben Awar each finished the game with 9 points.
Sierra Pacific returns to the court Tuesday, Jan. 17 against Selma High in Hanford. They then will play Immanuel High School on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Reedley.
Golden Bears open TCC play
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team opened Tri-County Conference 2-0 after wins over Kingsburg and Selma High.
They opened TCC play with a 65-24 win over the Kingsburg Vikings on Jan. 10 in Kingsburg.
The Golden Bears led 31-12 at halftime and rolled to the victory. They moved to 10-7 overall after the victories.
Makayla Carre led the way for Sierra Pacific with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Asia Jackson had 8 points, while Ciara England and Sina Alexander each finished with 7 points.
The Golden Bears defeated Selma High 76-36 on Jan. 12. They jumped out to a 36-17 halftime lead and went to win.
Mia Va'asili led the way for the Golden Bears with 17 points. Carre finished with 15.
Sierra Pacific traveled to face Righetti High School on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Santa Maria. They fought hard but fell to Righetti 63-55. Carre led the way with 23 points, while Izabel Mendez added nine points.
Kingsburg was led by Jacky Ruiz who had 10 points. Lily Dias added 6 points.
Sierra Pacific return to TCC play on Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Reedley High School on Reedley. They then will play Kerman High School on Friday, Jan. 20 in Hanford. The Golden Bears will host the Hanford High Bullpups on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the finale of the Central Valley Showdown hosted by Sierra Pacific.
Sierra Pacific boys soccer
The Sierra Pacific boys soccer team is 0-1 in the TCC following a 3-2 loss to Washington Union on Jan. 13. Maximus Ekk had both goals for Sierra Pacific. Brock Mello had one assist.
The Golden Bears will host Selma High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Hanford.