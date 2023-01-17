The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys basketball team opened TCC play with a 72-52 win over Kingsburg and a 74-60 loss to Hanford West on Jan. 13. They moved to 13-7 overall.

In their win over Kingsburg, Nevin Pitkin led the Golden Bears with 21 points. Lucas Sousa had 19 points, while Jackson Reinhart finished with 10 points. Colin Dodd added 8 points.

In the loss to Hanford West, Sierra Pacific held a 45-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter before being outscored 30-15 in the final period. Gilbert Maravilla led the way with 23 points. Sousa added 15 points. Pitkin and Reuben Awar each finished the game with 9 points.

