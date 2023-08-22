A new era of Sierra Pacific Golden Bears football started in a high note on Aug. 17. The Golden Bears, under new head coach Ryan DeSantos, beat the Orange Cove Titans, 31-6. 

"For our kids it was a huge game for them because this program has not won a home game in two years so that monkey is now off our back moving forward," DeSantos said.  "The atmosphere was outstanding. We had great support from the student body and the cheerleaders. We started a new tradition with the entrance of the field, and it turned out great. The kids were very pumped up."

Joe Avalos led the way for Sierra Pacific rushing the ball 17 times for 129 yards and one touchdown. London McKee, Sierra Pacific quarterback, threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Kazden Berna had eight receptions for 105 yards. 

