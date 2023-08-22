A new era of Sierra Pacific Golden Bears football started in a high note on Aug. 17. The Golden Bears, under new head coach Ryan DeSantos, beat the Orange Cove Titans, 31-6.
"For our kids it was a huge game for them because this program has not won a home game in two years so that monkey is now off our back moving forward," DeSantos said. "The atmosphere was outstanding. We had great support from the student body and the cheerleaders. We started a new tradition with the entrance of the field, and it turned out great. The kids were very pumped up."
Joe Avalos led the way for Sierra Pacific rushing the ball 17 times for 129 yards and one touchdown. London McKee, Sierra Pacific quarterback, threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Kazden Berna had eight receptions for 105 yards.
Luke Gamble and Austin Davis each had one interception in the game.
Coach DeSantos is glad the first game of the season is behind the team, and they can work on improving the rest of the season.
"The old saying for a new coach — the worst one is getting the first one. So, we are glad that is out-of-the-way, and we are moving forward," DeSantos said. "At times we look very good last night but we are a team that is learning a whole new system on both sides of the ball, so definitely need to get back to the practice field and fix a lot of things."
The Golden Bears will play Hoover High on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Hoover High in Fresno. It will be the season opener for Hoover High School.
"We are just very anxious to get back to the practice field and fix our mistakes and move forward and get ready for Hoover high school."
For DeSantos who is in his first year as head coach for the Golden Bears, he hopes that he can help change the culture at the school and find success.
“We just need to buy in and work. As a team, we talk about brotherhood and not worry about other school and take care of Golden Bear football and trusting the process,” DeSantos said. Hibernation is over and talk is cheap but if we want to meet our goals, we have to put the work. I just want the community to know that I hope to make Sierra Pacific is going to be a force, they will notice the difference.”