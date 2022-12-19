The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys basketball team went 3-1 at the Tulare Tournament Dec. 14 to Dec. 17 to move to 10-3 on the season.
Sierra Pacific opened the tournament with a 47-45 win over Mt. Whitney High School on Dec. 14. Lucas Sousa finished with 16 points, while Colin Dodd added nine points. Jackson Reinhart finished with eight points.
The Golden Bears then earned a 81-52 win over Tulare Union High School on Dec. 15. Gilbert Maravilla led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nevin Pitkin had 16 points, while Bryce Schmitt had 15 points. They then defeated Lindsay High School 71-44. Reinhart had a game high 26 points. Maravailla ended the game with 12 points, while Pitkin and Sousa each had eight.
Sierra Pacific fell to Stockdale High 74-71 on Dec. 17. Sousa led the way with 23 points. Reinhart had 20 points. Pitkin ended with 10 points.
The Golden Bears will return to the court on Tuesday, Dec. 27 competing against Valley View High School.
Sierra Pacific boys soccer
The Sierra Pacific boys soccer team is currently 5-5 overall coming off a 4-3 overtime win over Hanford High on Dec. 14 and a 1-o loss to Sunnyside High School on Dec. 16.
In the win over Hanford, Andrew Knapp, Bjorn Dimacali, Maximus Ekk and Mathew Sumaya each had one goal.
The Hanford High girls basketball team moved to 3-4 overall after a 67-59 win over Hanford West High School on Dec. 13. No stats were available for the game.
The Bullpups will return to the court on Dec. 21 against Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Hanford West girls soccer
The Hanford West girls soccer team is now 10-1-1 overall after a tie with Porterville, a victory over Woodlake and a loss to Exeter High School.
The Huskies tied Porterville High School on Dec. 16 2-2 in the first game at the Exeter Tournament. Jazmine Castaneda and Alyssa Hughes each had a goal. The Huskies then defeated Woodlake 7-0 during the second game of the tournament. Hughes led the team with two goals. Castaneda, Mackenzie Thompson, Lilley Vargas, Nevaeh Ritchie and Gerisbel Sachina each had one goal.
The Huskies suffered their first loss of the season to Exeter 2-0 on Dec. 17. They now will compete against Mission Oak High School on January 3.
The Lemoore Tigers girls soccer team is currently 5-3-2 overall following a 3-3 tie against El Diamante High School on Dec. 13. Anissa Zepeda, Mia Melendrez and Bailee Goforth each had one goal for the Tigers.
The Tigers will play Mt. Whitney High on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Lemoore.