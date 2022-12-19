The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys basketball team went 3-1 at the Tulare Tournament Dec. 14 to Dec. 17 to move to 10-3 on the season.

Sierra Pacific opened the tournament with a 47-45 win over Mt. Whitney High School on Dec. 14. Lucas Sousa finished with 16 points, while Colin Dodd added nine points. Jackson Reinhart finished with eight points.

The Golden Bears then earned a 81-52 win over Tulare Union High School on Dec. 15. Gilbert Maravilla led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nevin Pitkin had 16 points, while Bryce Schmitt had 15 points. They then defeated Lindsay High School 71-44. Reinhart had a game high 26 points. Maravailla ended the game with 12 points, while Pitkin and Sousa each had eight.

