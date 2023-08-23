Coming off a 31-6 victory over the Orange Cove Titans to open the 2023 season, the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears are looking to continue their strong start. 

The Golden Bears travel to Fresno on Thursday, Aug. 24 to face the Hoover High Patriots at Hoover High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Ryan DeSantos, Sierra Pacific Head coach, said that he was happy how his team played against Orange Cove, but still sees places to improve. 

