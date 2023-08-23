Coming off a 31-6 victory over the Orange Cove Titans to open the 2023 season, the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears are looking to continue their strong start.
The Golden Bears travel to Fresno on Thursday, Aug. 24 to face the Hoover High Patriots at Hoover High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Ryan DeSantos, Sierra Pacific Head coach, said that he was happy how his team played against Orange Cove, but still sees places to improve.
"Well, we are not excited about having back-to-back Thursday games. We are the only one in town that gets stuck with that, but the boys are adjusting to it and getting the game plan down going into Thursday," DeSantos said. "Hoover is bigger and faster than Orange Cove. We are going to have to clean up the office side of the ball. Our second half last week was not very good, and we need to do a better job protecting the ball."
The Golden Bears will rely on the running game by Joe Avalos who had 17 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown in the win over the Titans. Landon McKee, Golden Bears quarterback, will also look to have a good game. He finished the game against the Titans 18-for-24 for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
"They just keep getting better every single day at practice and putting in the work. They are all three juniors learning a new system, but they come to practice every day to compete for their job," DeSantos said. "Joe is a warrior and Landon studies the game more than anybody I’ve ever seen. He’s got a really good quarterback coach that is with us and Coach Moreno and looking forward to seeing how he bounces back."
Kazden Berna, Sierra Pacific receiver, will also look to have another solid game after recording eight receptions for 105 yards in the first game of the season.
The Golden Bears defense forced two turnovers against Orange Cove and Coach DeSantos hopes his defense can continue forcing turnovers.
"Continue what they are doing on defense. Overall, they played a pretty good game, only giving up one big play. We need to do a better job tackling in open field. We need to have a good play again with our defensive line," DeSantos said. "David Hilyard is coming off last Thursday with four sacks and was our defensive player of the game. He will need to continue to play good."
The Golden Bears defeated the Patriots 32-13 in 2022 in Hanford. Hoover did not play last week, and this will be their season opener.
"I think the future is bright over here at Sierra Pacific, and they can only go up from here. They have bought into the system, and they are working very hard to get better. They know they are the underdog every single week," DeSantos said.