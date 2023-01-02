The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team improved to 8-6 overall following a 3-1 performance at the Glendora Holiday Tournament.

They will return to the court on Thursday, Jan. 5 hosting the Clovis High Cougars at Sierra Pacific High.

The Golden Bears opened the tournament played Dec. 26-29, with a 63-45 win over Covina High. Makayla Carre led the way with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Asia Jackson added 15 points and six rebounds.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

