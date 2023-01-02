The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team improved to 8-6 overall following a 3-1 performance at the Glendora Holiday Tournament.
They will return to the court on Thursday, Jan. 5 hosting the Clovis High Cougars at Sierra Pacific High.
The Golden Bears opened the tournament played Dec. 26-29, with a 63-45 win over Covina High. Makayla Carre led the way with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Asia Jackson added 15 points and six rebounds.
Sierra Pacific defeated Walnut High 60-51 on Dec. 27 during the second day of the tournament. Carre had 25 points and 18 rebounds. Izabel Memdez finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Sina Alexander added nine points.
In the game, Carre became a member of the career 1,000-point club at Sierra Pacific.
The Golden Bears suffered their only loss of the tournament on Dec. 28 to Roosevelt (Eastvale) 69-50. Carre had 20 points, while Jackson finished with 8 points.
Carre earned All-Tournament honors finishing with three double-doubles during the tournament.
They ended the tournament on a good note with a 67-52 win over Highland High from Palmdale. Ciara England led the Golden Bears with 17 points, while Jackson finished with 16 points.
Sierra Pacific boys basketball
The Golden Bears boys basketball team finished 1-3 competing at the Santa Barbara Tournament Dec. 27 to Dec 30.
The Golden Bears fell to 11-6 overall. They opened the tournament on Dec. 18 with a 68-64 loss to Valley View. Luke Sousa ended the game with 18 points, while Nevin Pitkin added 14 points. Jackson Reinhart ended with 11 points.
Sierra Pacific then fell 62-57 to HMAHS on Dec. 28. Sousa finished the game with 19 points, while Gilbert Maravilla had 12 points. Reinhart had 10 points.
The Golden Bears fell to Moorpark 75-63 on Dec. 29. Sousa led the Golden Bears with 17 points, while Maravilla had 11 points.
They ended the tournament with a 84-55 win over Righetti High on Dec. 30. Sousa had 17 points. Maravilla and Reinhart each had 13 points. Colin Dodd had 10 points.
The Golden Bears return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 4 against Avenal High in Hanford.