The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team moved to 4-0 in the Tri-County Conference after wins over Reedley and Kerman High School's. They are 13-8 overall.
The Gilden Bears defeated Reedley High 66-21 on Jan. 18 in Reedley. Mia Va'asili led the way with 19 points. Makyala Carre had nine points, while Izabel Mendez had eight.
Sierra Pacific then earned a 78-30 win over Kerman High on Jan. 20 in Hanford. Va'asili had 15 points. Asia Jackson added 11 points, while Carre and Apajok Ayuen each finished with 10.
The Golden Bears defeated Hanford 76-52 on Jan. 21 in the Central Valley Showdown hosted by Sierra Paicifc. Va'asili had 22 points, while Jackson had 13 points. Va’asili was named the player of the game.
The Central Valley Showdown hosted by Sierra Pacific High School included eight games with 16 schools represented.
The Golden Bears return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Hanford West.
Sierra Pacific boys basketball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears are now 15-7 overall and 3-1 in TCC play following a 74-54 win over Selma and a 61-52 win over Immanuel.
The Golden Bears earned a 74-54 win over Selma High on Jan. 17 in Hanford. Lucas Sous led the way with 16 points. Bryce Schmitt added 15 points, while Colin Dodd and Jackson Reinhardt each had 14 points.
In their win over Immanuel on Jan. 19 in Reedley, Reinhart led the way with 13 points. Sousa and Reuben Awar each finished with 11 points, while Schmitt had 10.
The Golden Bears return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 25 against Reedley High School in Reedley.
Sierra Pacific boys soccer
The Sierra Pacific boys soccer team is now 1-2 in the TCC following a 2-1 win over Selma High on Jan. 17 in Hanford and a 1-0 loss to Reedley High on Jan. 19 in Reedley. They will return to the field on Tuesday, Jan 24 against Kerman High School in Kerman.
In their win over Selma on Jan. 17, Andrew Knapp and Maximus Ekk each had one goal. Mathew Sumaya added one assist.