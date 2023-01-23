The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team moved to 4-0 in the Tri-County Conference after wins over Reedley and Kerman High School's. They are 13-8 overall.

The Gilden Bears defeated Reedley High 66-21 on Jan. 18 in Reedley. Mia Va'asili led the way with 19 points. Makyala Carre had nine points, while Izabel Mendez had eight. 

Sierra Pacific then earned a 78-30 win over Kerman High on Jan. 20 in Hanford. Va'asili had 15 points. Asia Jackson added 11 points, while Carre and Apajok Ayuen each finished with 10. 

