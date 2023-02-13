The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team are heading into playoffs with momentum. 

Sierra Pacific earned the No. 3 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host Mission Prep High on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Hanford. A win and Sierra Pacific would play the winner of the game between No. 6 seed Liberty-Bakersfield and No. 11 seed McFarland. The quarterfinals would be played on Thursday, Feb. 16.

"We are working to find the right flow as we entered the final week of the regular season," said Amy Bush, Sierra Pacific Head coach. "The tweaks we have made the last couple of weeks makes me confident that we will be ready for the Central Section Playoffs."

