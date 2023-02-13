The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team are heading into playoffs with momentum.
Sierra Pacific earned the No. 3 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host Mission Prep High on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Hanford. A win and Sierra Pacific would play the winner of the game between No. 6 seed Liberty-Bakersfield and No. 11 seed McFarland. The quarterfinals would be played on Thursday, Feb. 16.
"We are working to find the right flow as we entered the final week of the regular season," said Amy Bush, Sierra Pacific Head coach. "The tweaks we have made the last couple of weeks makes me confident that we will be ready for the Central Section Playoffs."
The Golden Bears finished the Tri-County Conference season undefeated after wins over Kerman High and Hanford West High.
The Golden Bears finished the regular season 20-8 overall and 10-0 in conference play.
"The girls of our program consistently show that hard work will pay off. From 5 a.m. practices to two-a-days the girls are there ready to get to work," Bush said. "This is just one part of the many goals we wish to accomplish this season."
Sierra Pacific defeated the Kerman Lions 61-17 on Feb. 7 in Kerman. Makayla Carre led the way with 20 points. Asia Jackson added 12 points, while Mia Va'asili finished with 11 points.
They then defeated Hanford West High 82-58 on Feb. 9 at Sierra Pacific High School. Carre finished the game with 23 points and eight rebounds. Va’asili ended the game with 18 points, while Isabel Mendez had nine points.
"Our program's success is because of the hard work from each and every player and the support of our amazing community," Bush said. "We are excited of our new conference and only hope to continue to build it up."
Sierra Pacific boys basketball
The Sierra Pacific boys basketball team ended the season on Feb. 10 with an 80-39 win over Reedley High in Hanford. No stats were available for the game.
They were coming off a 61-47 loss to Immanuel High on Feb. 8 in Reedley. Nevin Pitkin led the way with 21 points, while Lucas Sousa had 10 points.
The Golden Bears earned the No. 10 seed in the Division II playoffs and will travel to face No. 7 seed Liberty-Bakersfield on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Bakersfield. A win and the Golden Bears would play the winner of the game between No. 2 seed Arroyo Grande and No. 15 seed Roosevelt.
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys soccer team earned a 3-2 overtime win over the Reedley High Pirates on Feb. 6 in Hanford.
Maximus Ekk led the way for the Golden Bears with two goals and one assist. Bjorn Dimacali added one goal, while Andrew Knapp also had one assist.
They then defeated Immanuel High 4-1 on Feb. 9 in Hanford to end the regular season. Dimacali and Ekk each finished with two goal apiece. Eric Velazquez had three assists.
Sierra Pacific earned the No. 7 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will host No. 10 seed Frontier High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Hanford. A win and they would play the winner of the game between No. 2 seed Granite Hills and No. 15 seed Roosevelt. The quarterfinals would be played on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Sierra Pacific girls soccer
The Sierra Pacific girls soccer team earned the No. 12 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will travel to face No. 5 seed Lompoc High School on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the first round of the playoffs. A win and they would play the winner of No. 4 seed Golden Valley and No. 13 seed Sunnyside High. The quarterfinals would be played on Friday, Feb. 17.
The Golden Bears were coming off a 3-0 loss to Central Valley Christian High on Feb. 9 to end the regular season. They defeated Kerman High 1-0 on Feb. 7 in Kerman.