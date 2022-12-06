The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears went 2-2 while competing in the Central Valley Showdown hosted by Clovis West High School Dec. 1-3 in Fresno.
Sierra Pacific opened the showcase on Dec. 1 with a 68-44 victory over Atwater High School. Makayla Carre led the Golden Bears with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Izabel Mendez added 10 points, while Mia Va’asili, Andi Jones and Asia Jackson each had eight points. Jones also had a team high 11 rebounds.
The Golden Bears then played No. 21 state ranked Oak Ridge High School (El Dorado Hills) on Dec. 2, falling 47-37.
Sierra Pacific defeated Bakersfield Christian 60-58 and fell to Sonora High School 63-49 on the final day of the showcase on Dec. 3
Sierra Pacific will return to the court on Tuesday, Dec. 20 against Monache High School in Hanford. They then will compete in a tournament at Buchanan High School Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 in Clovis. They are scheduled to play Sanger High School, Buchanan High School and Bullard High School in the tournament.
Tigers girls basketball win tournament
The Lemoore High Tigers girls basketball team moved to 5-1 on the season following two wins over Farmersville High School 71-30 on Nov. 30 and Woodlake High School 6-15 on Dec. 1. They then defeated East Bakersfield on Dec. 2 and Golden West on Dec. 3 to win the Corcoran Varsity Tournament.
In the win over Woodlake, Jaelyn Proby led the Tigers with 17 points. Jayda Brown added 16 points, while Jezzamay Tamayo had 15 points. Amber Cole finished with 10 points. In the win over Woodlake, Cole led the way with 16 points, while Proby added 12. Tamayo finished the game with 10 points and Daisy Lopez ended the game with nine.
The Tigers squared off against East Bakersfield on Dec. 2 and defeated East Bakersfield 73-39. No states were available. They then defeated Golden West 67-37 on the final day. No States were available.
Sierra Pacific boys soccer
The Sierra Pacific boys soccer team fell to Lemoore High School 4-3 on Nov. 30 in Hanford. Maximus Ekk had all three goals for the Golden Bears. Lemoore was led by Christian Sanchez who had two goals, while Anthony Duran and Ibrahin Ramirez each had one goal. The Golden Bears then defeated Edison High 3-2 and fell to Redwood 2-0 on Dec. 2. The Golden Bears will play Hanford West High School on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The Lemoore Tigers girls soccer team defeated the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears 5-0 on Nov. 30 in Lemoore. The Tigers were led by Bailee Goforth who had three goals, while Anissa Zepeda had two goals. Kye Tarkington had three assists. The Tigers then competed in a tournament Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. On Dec. 2, the Tigers defeated Riverdale 5-0. Goforth finished with three goals, while Hailey Ferreira had two goals. Kye Tarkington had two assists, while Cierra Trinkle and Goforth each had one. They then defeated Coalinga 8-1. No stats were available.
On Dec 3., Lemoore defeated Dinuba 2-0. Zepeda and Giselle Curiel each had one goal. They fell to Edison High 3-2 in the final game of the tournament. Goforth and Tarkington each ended with one goal. Lemoore will play Fowler High School on Dec. 10.
The Hanford High boys soccer team fell 2-1 to Sunnyside High School on Nov. 29 in Hanford. Alan Enriquez had the lone goal for Hanford. The Bullpups then competed in a tournament on Dec. 2 playing two tie games against Bakersfield and Kerman High School. Each match finished 2-2.
In the game against Bakersfield, Enriquez and Bradley Major each finished with one goal. In the game against Kerman, Coen Lewis and Luis Beltran each had one goal.
Hanford plays Kingsburg High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the first game of the Fowler Tournament.