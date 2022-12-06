The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears went 2-2 while competing in the Central Valley Showdown hosted by Clovis West High School Dec. 1-3 in Fresno.

Sierra Pacific opened the showcase on Dec. 1 with a 68-44 victory over Atwater High School. Makayla Carre led the Golden Bears with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Izabel Mendez added 10 points, while Mia Va’asili, Andi Jones and Asia Jackson each had eight points. Jones also had a team high 11 rebounds.

The Golden Bears then played No. 21 state ranked Oak Ridge High School (El Dorado Hills) on Dec. 2, falling 47-37.

