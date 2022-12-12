The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears defeated the Hanford West Huskies 4-1 on Dec. 8 in Hanford.
The Golden Bears were led by Maximus Ekk who had two goals. Eric Velazquez and Tristian Fritts each finished with one goal. Cristian Jaramillo had three assists.
Sierra Pacific currently sits at 4-4 on the season and will play Hanford High School onTuesday, Dec. 13th at Hanford High School. They then will play Sunnyside High School on Friday, Dec. 16th in Fresno.
Jovannie Bello had the lone goal for Hanford West. Hanford West currently sits at 1-5-3 overall and will play Washington Union High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Hanford.
Sierra Pacific boys basketball
The Golden Bears boys basketball team moved to 6-2 on the season after wins over Tulare Union on Dec. 5 and a win over Exeter High on Dec. 7.
Sierra Pacific defeated Tulare Union 89-53 on Dec. 5 in Tulare. Gilbert Maravilla led the team with 18 points and seven assists. Lucas Sousa added 16 points, eight assists and four rebounds, while Reuben Awar finished with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
The Golden Bears then earned a 71-23 win over Exeter High on Dec. 7 in Hanford. Sousa led the way with 18 points, while Maravilla added 14 points. Bryce Schmitt and Jackson Reinhart each finished with 11 points.
The Golden Bears returned to the court on Dec. 12 against Coalinga High School. No score was available at presstime.