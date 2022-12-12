The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears defeated the Hanford West Huskies 4-1 on Dec. 8 in Hanford.

The Golden Bears were led by Maximus Ekk who had two goals. Eric Velazquez and Tristian Fritts each finished with one goal. Cristian Jaramillo had three assists. 

Sierra Pacific currently sits at 4-4 on the season and will play Hanford High School onTuesday, Dec. 13th at Hanford High School. They then will play Sunnyside High School on Friday, Dec. 16th in Fresno. 

