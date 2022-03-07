Ethan Winslow usually strolls the outfield for the Kingsburg Vikings baseball team but on March 5, Winslow took the mound and accomplished one of the rarest feats in baseball. A No-hitter.
Winslow pitched seven innings allowing no hits and striking out seven batters in the Vikings 6-0 win over the Fowler High School Redcats.
"I felt good from the beginning of warmups last night. I was getting ahead in counts early on. My slider started working later into the game," Winslow said. "This was my first no hitter, so I was super happy. My defense played super well last night so it was an all-around good effort from the whole team."
It was the third win of the season on the mound for Winslow, who has helped lead Kingsburg to a 6-0-1 start to the season. Also, in the win over the Redcats, Garret Perkins had two RBIs, while Riley Beck and Matthew Clifton each finished the game with one.
"The team has been playing super well we got a great group of guys this year. Everyone has been healthy this year so that’s a big part of it. I think the big thing this year is we can pick each other up," Winslow said. "If someone isn’t playing well one game there’s always someone behind them picking them up and I think that’s something we haven’t had for the last few years."
Winslow is having a fast start to the season at the plate. Through seven games, he is batting .556 with two home runs. He also had four doubles and two triples.
"Personally, pitching isn’t really my thing. I have mainly been in the outfield this year," Winslow said. "I feel that I help the team more with my bat, but it was nice to be able to contribute in a different way last night on the mound."
Winslow gives credit to his coaches as to why the Vikings are playing good baseball at the moment.
"We have a great coaching staff this year. The coaches have really helped us get to where we are right now," Winslow said. "I have to give credit to them for why we have been playing so well."
The Vikings were coming off an 11-2 victory over Chowchilla High School on March 2. Winslow had a homerun and four RBIs in the game. He also had a double. Ethan Enns and Holden Hirschkorn each had two RBIs. The Vikings also had eight stolen bases as a team with Beck, Hirschkorn and Jaden Garcia each having two. Hirschkorn earned the win on the mound.
The Vikings return to the field on Wednesday, March 9 when they host the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears at Kingsburg High School. They then will have a game against a to be determined opponent on Saturday, March 12th, before hosting Lemoore High School on Tuesday, March 15 at Kingsburg High School.