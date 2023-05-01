Alana Roberts is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.
Roberts, a former Sierra Pacific High standout, and current College of Sequoia women's basketball star recently committed to continue her academic and basketball career at Tuskegee University in Alabama.
"What went into my decision to commit to play at Tuskegee University was where I could best further my education and grow as a person." Roberts said.
Tuskegee University is a Historically Black College University (HBCU) located in Alabama. For Roberts, the opportunity to play for the Golden Tigers is something she cherishes.
"Playing at a university has always been something I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m so blessed. I am excited to be at a HBCU for a great education and the 'experience,'" Roberts said. "The diversity and connections with people who go on to be successful is what stood out to me the most."
Roberts helped lead the College of Sequoia Giants women's basketball team to a berth in the Final Eight of the State Playoffs. She was named Central Valley Conference Player of the Year. She played and started in 29 games for COS, averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds per game. She also was named to the CCCWBCA All-State Northern California First Team.
"Being at COS helped me grow as a person and especially as a player. Everyone there wants to see you win and the school provides all you need to be successful; you just must really want it for yourself," Roberts said. "I thank the whole COS staff and all of the people I’ve met throughout the process."
Roberts says that she can't wait to represent her hometown of Hanford at the next level. At Sierra Pacific, Roberts was a two-time State Champion helping lead the Golden Bears to a 2018 Division V State Championship and two regional championships. In 2020, the Golden Bears won the Division IV Northern Regional Championship and were on their way to the state championship before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the game was cancelled. They ended that season as Co-State Champions in Division IV.
"It means everything to me, I have so many people in this town that want nothing but the best for me and want to see me succeed," Roberts said. "I’m so glad I got this opportunity to continue playing and making myself and the people around me proud."