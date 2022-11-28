Joe Casey, President of the Hanford Rotary Community Foundation recently presented a grant award to Marlene DiNicola, vice president of Friends of the Kings County Library.
The $1,500 grant will be used to produce the enrichment performances that will be part of the 2023 Children's Summer Reading Program at the seven branches of the Kings County Library, according to a release from the Friends of the Kings County Library.
"The Friends appreciate the trust and support of Rotary as they work together to increase the reading and literacy skills of kids throughout the county," a spokesperson said via email.