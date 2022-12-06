Fresno State earned the title of 2022 Mountain West Champion with a 28-16 win at Boise State on Saturday afternoon, winning its second championship game since 2018 and second under head coach Jeff Tedford.
Senior quarterback Jake Haener was named the game's offensive Most Valuable Player, completing 17-of-27 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown.
Junior defensive back Cam Lockridge was the game's defensive MVP as he finished with two interceptions, two tackles and a broken up pass. Both of Lockridge's interceptions were turned into points for the Bulldogs.
It was a defensive battle to start the game as the teams were locked at zero through the first quarter. Fresno State caught fire in the second quarter, scoring 14 points that were sparked by a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown by Nikko Remigio. On Boise State's next offensive drive, Lockridge put a quick stop to any progress with his first pick of the game. Senior Jordan Mims punched it in from two yards out, capping a three-play 17-yard drive to put Fresno State up 14-3.
Boise State scored on another field goal, making it 14-6 in favor of Fresno State at the half.
Fresno State opened the fourth quarter firing as Haener found Zane Pope for a 22-yard touchdown pass to put Fresno State ahead 21-9 early in the fourth. Lockridge changed the momentum on defense, picking off Taylen Green for a second time, and returning it 21 yards to the Boise State 34-yard line. Mims scored again for the Bulldogs, handling each play of the drive himself and capping it with a 3-yard touchdown run to give Fresno State a 28-9 advantage.
Boise State scored its only touchdown of the game on a 52-yard pass by Green with just over five minutes remaining in the game.
Fresno State awaits its bowl game designation with announcements expected to be made Sunday afternoon.