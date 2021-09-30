Lorenzo Neal, a former Bulldog all-american running back and four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection, will have his #22 jersey retired at Fresno State's homecoming matchup with Nevada on Oct. 23 at Bulldog Stadium.
The #22 jersey will be the eighth Bulldog Football jersey to be retired in the history of the program, joining #4 Derek Carr, #8 David Carr, #9 Kevin Sweeney, #12 Trent Dilfer, #14 Vince Petrucci, #21 Dale Messer and #83 Henry Ellard.
"We are honored to celebrate Lorenzo Neal with this well deserved tribute," said Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey. "He is one of the most iconic Bulldogs in our proud and illustrious history. His accomplishments here at Fresno State, in addition to his remarkable professional career, have cemented him as one of, if not the, best fullbacks to ever play the game. Additionally, the way Lorenzo went about his preparation and competitive performances with a blue collar, hard nosed, and passionate approach is so incredibly representative of our institution and our Valley. The number 22 will be displayed proudly forever inside Bulldog Stadium as a visible reminder of Lorenzo's legacy."
Neal, a native of Lemoore, Calif., left his mark on the Fresno State Football record books, sitting Top 10 in Fresno State history in career rushing yards (No. 9 - 2,405 yards), career rushing attempts (No. 10 - 487), career rushing touchdowns (No. 9 - 27), and career pass receptions by a running back (No. 8 - 59).
He left Fresno State as a 1992 All-American and Freedom Bowl MVP. Neal also had a pair of all-conference honors in his time as a Bulldog, earning first team All-Big West (1991) and second team All-WAC (1992) honors. He was selected to the East West Shrine Bowl, Japan Bowl, and Hula Bowl in his time as a 'Dog. Additionally, Neal competed for the Fresno State wrestling program and achieved all-american honors in 1992.
Neal was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick to the New Orleans Saints in the 1993 draft. He would go on to have a prolific professional career, having played 16 seasons in the NFL.
Considered one of the best blocking fullbacks in NFL history, he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro honoree.
Neal was named a Modern-Era nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.
Neal's jersey retirement celebration will take place during halftime of the Oct. 23 contest. To help fans celebrate the evening, a special $22 ticket deal will be in effect. Tickets are on sale now.
"Fresno State Athletics: The Pride of the Valley" — The Bulldog Foundation creates championship experiences for Fresno State student-athletes as they strive for excellence in the classroom, in competition, and in life. To become a BDF member, please visit bulldogfoundation.org.
